Decolonise Valentine’s Day

Say it with flowers ... but choose indigenous ones instead

In the weeks leading up to 14 February each year, supermarkets and stores start stocking shelves with items associated with romance and the colour red. Flowers are the most popular gift at this time. The global flower industry is estimated to be worth about $50.5 billion. While the values underlying Valentine’s Day may share some common grounds, the legend and its promotion are predominately colonial and Western.

Our modern tradition of giving flowers is thought to be based on a popular story of the Roman Christian priest named Valentine. He was imprisoned by Emperor Claudius II in the third century for performing marriages in secret, in defiance of a ban on marriage for young warriors. He was executed on 14 February. During his imprisonment, Valentine is said to have healed the daughter of his jailer, converting her and others to Christianity. Before his death, Valentine wrote a letter to the jailer’s daughter, signing it “From your Valentine.” But it is Geoffrey Chaucer who is credited with linking St Valentine’s Day and courtly love in his poem Parlement of Foules.

In ancient Greece, flowers were used to honour gods, decorate temples, express love, and show admiration, sowing the seeds of this tradition in the West. In Japan, flower arrangement (ikebana) is a highly respected art form, and flowers are often given as gifts to convey respect and gratitude. In the Hindu culture, flowers are offered to deities and used in various sacred rituals and religious ceremonies. In Thai culture, in addition to traditional ceremonies, flowers are also used in weddings and funerals.

The use of flowers on the African continent is also widespread. In the Nigerian Yoruba tradition, flowers are offered to the Orishas (deities) and ancestors as a symbol of respect, gratitude and reverence. The East African Masai warriors wear floral arrangements, like beaded collars with flowers, to signify strength, courage and cultural identity. Many traditional symbolisms overlap with the current worldview, such as exchanging flowers during wedding ceremonies to symbolise fertility, prosperity and union.

Decolonising flower-giving on St Valentine’s Day: While the use of flowers and flower-giving may be an ancestral custom for many cultures, the legend and popularisation of the custom on 14 February is Western. The use of flowers for emotional expression, social interaction and non-verbal communication has largely been associated with the West. As indigenous cultures aspire to connect with traditional customs, how can flower-giving start to reconnect to the practices of Indigenous cultures? While one option is to avoid giving flowers on Valentine’s Day altogether, this could disappoint partners and encourage alienation of modern culture. So, how could we give flowers in a more holistic and inclusive way?

Revert to indigenous days of flower-giving: Decoloniality refers to the process of breaking free from the aftermath of colonisation by reassessing the rules, hierarchies, customs and cultures imposed by colonisers and returning to indigenous values. By opting to follow traditional festivals and the use of flowers and flower-giving customs, we can opt out of doing so on 14 February. Particularly those indigenous traditions that honour love, relationships and community, such as Yoruba Orisha Oshun’s festival in West Africa, the custom can be reassociated with local cultural practices.

Introduce indigenous symbolism: The dominant worldview is that red roses represent love and passion and white lilies symbolise purity and innocence. Such symbolism stems from the West. Although roses dominate the Valentine’s Day flower market, other flowers can be chosen based on local symbolisms and occurrence, thus introducing indigenous cultural facets to Valentine’s Day.

Support African rose producers: With more than half the total cut-flower exports worldwide exported by the Netherlands, the country takes the top spot in the flower industry. This is followed by Colombia at 15%, Ecuador at 9%, and Kenya at 7%. Should you prefer to give roses, choose those that are grown on the continent. Lake Naivasha region north of Nairobi and the Ethiopian highlands are major producers of stunning varieties of roses.

Challenge colonial norms: In Japan and Latin America, it’s common for men to receive flowers, especially on special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and Father’s Day. In some European countries such as Italy and France, men often receive flowers as a symbol of appreciation and respect. By challenging colonial norms, such as only men giving flowers to women, the custom can evolve to embrace indigenous perspectives.

Decolonising love: By exploring how local cultures conceptualise love, relationships, and intimacy, the dominant Western ideals of heteronormative, monogamous, romantic love can be challenged. If the local culture values love in all its forms, including extended families, queer love and polygamous relationships, flower-giving accordingly can align indigenous values to flower-giving on Valentine’s Day.

Align with community action: Flower-giving provides an opportunity to raise awareness about social justice issues our community may be facing, such as domestic violence, LGBTQ+ rights, or appreciation of diverse abilities. By choosing to give flowers to those in the community who need the gesture as support toward their inclusion, important local community-based issues can be brought to the limelight on 14 February.

If you choose to celebrate Valentine’s Day, consider using flowers in your own unique, symbolic way to start changing the imposition of dominant, colonial views.

Dr Babar Dharani is a senior lecturer at the Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership at the UCT Graduate School of Business.