We must not give up on achieving Madiba’s dreams

Nelson Mandela

The hullabaloo over the past month about South Africa’s international relations makes it difficult to focus on our essence and our true mission as a nation.

Sitting in a retreat recently, reviewing the strategic focus of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, I found myself drifting occasionally, thinking about the essence of a Tambo, a Mandela, a Sisulu, a Kathrada. How would they respond to our mandate and what would they say about the state of the world today? Are we, who have inherited their legacy, doing enough to represent their sovereign wealth?

The Nelson Mandela Foundation’s original trust deed was signed off by Mandela. It sets out the priority mandates of the foundation. These are all about maintaining the legacy, not merely as an artefact, but as a living resource that defines the ambitious ideals that emerge from daring to want to be better.

I suspect that Mandela believed we all too easily idolise those we admire while failing on many counts to affirm their courage and humanity by acting practically in the world.

The trustees of the foundation interpret the mandate he gave us as including a fundamental responsibility to sustain a public archive so that all have the opportunity to read, see and study authentic documents and other materials related to the life and times of Mandela. As we mark the 35th anniversary of his release from prison, access to such an archive is more important than ever.

Our trustees also agree that Mandela, despite his larger-than-life history, was much more than simply an individual human being. Struggles are won through organisation, friendship and close cooperation. Thus, the foundation also either holds or represents the archives of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; Frene Ginwala; Walter and Albertina Sisulu; Govan Mbeki; Andrew Mlangeni and other comrades, associates and companions.

Rooted in the memory dimensions of legacy for the foundation is the imperative, and the directive, to focus on matters of social justice, global peace and security and empowerment. The founding base of the Constitution is our history of apartheid. But, of course, it does much more than that. As a nation we also embraced the courageous ambition to create a better South Africa out of the fiery embers of our apartheid and colonial legacies.

In 1996, South Africa committed constitutionally to the ideal of striving to build one South African nation, united in its diversity. Much has been done to achieve this ideal, and progress has happened, but we have made many missteps. It is vital, now, more than ever, that we do not allow ourselves to falter in pursuit of this ideal.

Recent criticism of and attacks on South Africa could deflect us from our great and brave ambitions and persuade us to merely cower before the most powerful and to lose our courage to dare to dream. Mandela — the prisoner, the freedom fighter, the first democratically elected president of our country — is probably tempted to shout from his resting place: “Don’t stop, keep courage, strive on!”

I contend that he would see this moment precisely as a moment when the Global South should find its voice, its identity and its place in the world. The South cannot be a voice of unipolarity, it cannot avoid speaking for the voiceless, it cannot evade the demand to achieve sustainable, inclusive economic growth as soon as possible.

The South must stand up to injustice, reject disrespect for international law and promote human dignity for all (which assumes decent livelihoods for all).

Only when all of these aims are achieved will the mandate of social justice be close to fulfilment.

In these contexts, the needs and the voices of our youth become of critical importance and define an area of duty for the foundation. Mandela did not leave a void. Neither must we. Instead, we must ensure that the next generation takes up the mantle and extends it further.

Also in these contexts, it is more clear than ever before that nations must engage in dialogue to achieve peace and security. We encourage, and are committed to, global dialogue as a bridge for drawing nations together in the search for liberatory ideas and sustainable solutions to our many challenges.

So, in short, courage, hard work, focus and dialogue are vital for the task at hand. Mandela created a legacy foundation because he knew South Africans have it in them to achieve his dreams. Let us not disappoint him.

Naledi Pandor is the chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.