Born Free: From Washington to Sandton. The politics of a diplomatic fallout. – Podcast episode one.

Born Free is a bold, unfiltered voice for South Africa’s youth. Hosted by the dynamic duo, Khumo Kumalo and Otsile Nkadimeng, this show, brought to you by Misunderstood in collaboration with M&G Thought Leader, dives headfirst into the political realities shaping young South Africans today.

With raw, thought-provoking conversations, Born Free challenges the status quo, giving a platform to the voices that matter—the voices of a generation questioning, pushing boundaries, and demanding change. Are we truly free, or is the promise of freedom still just a dream? This isn’t just another political debate; it’s our future, our fight, and our story.

Join the conversation. Be part of the movement. Because this is the discussion young South Africa needs.