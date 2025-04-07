Red Sea on fire: US bombs Yemen as Houthis target Israeli-linked ships

The Red Sea and the Suez Canal serve as the fastest maritime route between Asia and Europe. Photo: Dawson/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Bombs are dropping.

The United States has launched a full-scale assault on Houthi forces in Yemen, with reports confirming more than 60 fatalities so far. This escalation follows threats from Yemeni armed groups to resume attacks on Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea, a direct response to Israel’s violation of the Gaza ceasefire.

In a move signalling deeper military engagement, the US has announced plans to increase its military presence in the Middle East. The USS Harry S Truman is already stationed in the Red Sea, with the USS Carl Vinson set to be deployed from Asia. Additional military aircraft will also be sent to the region.

Such actions are a direct violation of international law, contributing to a cycle of violence and war crimes. Under the Geneva Conventions, attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are considered war crimes. The use of airstrikes and drones in populated areas has led to widespread civilian casualties and destruction, a clear breach of international humanitarian law.

According to the Pentagon, “The United States and its partners remain committed to regional security in the Central Command area of responsibility and are prepared to respond to any state or non-state actor seeking to broaden or escalate conflict in the region.”

Houthi forces, a military group in Yemen backed by Iran, have taken responsibility for halting Israeli cargo ships in the southern Red Sea. Yahya Saree, the group’s spokesperson, stated that these actions are in direct retaliation for “heinous acts against our Palestinian brothers in Gaza and the West Bank”.

“If the international community is concerned about regional security and stability, rather than expanding the conflict, it should put an end to Israel’s aggression against Gaza,” he asserted.

The Houthis have vowed to continue targeting every ship connected to or supporting Israel, emphasising that their resistance will persist until “the ugly crimes against our Palestinian brothers in Gaza and the West Bank stop”.

The US maintains a significant military presence in the Middle East, with more than 70 000 troops deployed across the region. These numbers surged in 2024 as Washington shifted its focus toward countering Iran and dismantling armed groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza and the Houthis in Yemen, along with several Syrian and Iraqi militias.

Currently the US operates 19 military facilities in the region, eight of which are permanent. These bases are in Iraq, Israel, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Syria, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to Ambrey Analytics, a global maritime risk management firm, Houthi forces have attacked at least 40 vessels. The Red Sea and the Suez Canal serve as the fastest maritime route between Asia and Europe, with about 21,344 ships passing through the canal in 2023 — accounting for 12% of global trade.

But, because of the ongoing conflict, many shipping carriers have begun rerouting around Africa, adding an additional two weeks to shipment times. Three of the world’s largest shipping companies — Maersk (Denmark), Hapag-Lloyd (Germany) and CMA CGM (France) — have already suspended operations in the Red Sea because of security risks.

Despite the disruption, the Houthis have assured that all ships passing through the region, except those linked to Israel, will remain unharmed.

Image source: Al Jazeera

The Red Sea serves as Israel’s primary route for receiving large oil and goods shipments. About 30% of global container trade passes through these waters. As a result of the ongoing attacks, the cost of war risk insurance for large oil cargo ships has skyrocketed, with some vessels now paying more than $10 000 in premiums.

By attacking the Houthis, Washington is not only expanding the war but also directly intervening in a conflict rooted in Israel’s relentless assault on Gaza. Rather than calling for an end to Israel’s war crimes, the US has chosen to side with the oppressor, punishing those who dare to resist.

This blatant show of power only exacerbates tensions and puts global trade at risk.

By increasing its military presence and waging war against the Houthis, Washington is fuelling further instability, disregarding international law and proving once again that its commitment to human rights is nothing more than hollow rhetoric.

Sõzarn Barday is an attorney based in South Africa and has a particular interest in human rights in the Middle East.