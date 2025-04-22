Banana wars in Southern Africa a fruitless endeavour

South Africa has not imported a notable volume of bananas from Tanzania for more than two decades.

Over the past week or so, I have noticed posts on X suggesting that South Africa has banned the import of agricultural products from Tanzania. These statements surprised me, so I contacted the authorities responsible for regulating the import of agricultural products into our country.

The message I received from them is that there is no such ban on agricultural products from Tanzania to South Africa. The main issue on X, which is presented as a broad agricultural concern, appears to be the import of bananas from Tanzania into South Africa.

South Africa has not imported a notable volume of bananas from Tanzania over two decades. To supplement domestic production, Mozambique is the major supplier, accounting for 74% of the $48 million in annual banana imports. Trailing Mozambique is eSwatini, accounting for 19%. The Seychelles account for 4%, Zimbabwe for 2% and the remainder consists of small volumes from various countries in Southern Africa.

It is unclear whether Tanzania’s marginal non-participation in the South African banana market is due to phytosanitary restrictions or insufficient marketing of the product in this country to establish a customer base. I suspect it might be the latter, as the two countries could work together to resolve phytosanitary issues.

This banana dispute has prompted Tanzania to threaten to block local products, if South Africa doesn’t lift the restrictions. Now, consider the fact that I have just mentioned — that Tanzanian bananas practically don’t feature in our import basket. Thus, I believe Hussein Bashe, the Tanzanian minister of agriculture, has overreacted.

Banning South African products would create complications, as both countries are part of the Southern African Development Community Free Trade Area. Any ban on products from a particular country would need to have a scientific justification and be temporary. This is, again, the very issue that makes me doubt the notion that South Africa is unjustly limiting banana imports, which have in any case not happened in any great volume for over two decades.

I must emphasise that Tanzania is not a significant player in South Africa’s agricultural sector overall. Of the $13.7 billion in agricultural exports, Tanzania accounted for about 1% — $74.6 million.

Still, South Africa has an agricultural trade surplus against Tanzania. For example, of South Africa’s agricultural imports of $7.6 billion in 2024, Tanzania accounted for 0.4% (or roughly $28 million). This minimal participation by Tanzania is understandable, as South Africa imports products that are not produced in large volumes in the region. These include wheat, rice, palm oil, poultry and whiskies from the world market, all of which are not primarily produced by the African region.

South Africa is Tanzania’s 18th largest agricultural market, accounting for 1.4% of its $2.4 billion worth of farm exports in 2023. Thus, it makes sense to seek to promote its agricultural products and engage with the department of agriculture on any scientific issues, rather than threatening to impose restrictions on South African agricultural exports.

Tanzania’s main agricultural exports to South Africa are tobacco, tea, nuts, coffee and ginger, not bananas. Thus, initiating trade friction over a hold-up on a product that is not a significant export to a country might not be ideal.

Another factor contributing to Tanzania’s limited participation in the South African agricultural market is that South Africa is a net exporter of agricultural products, with exports reaching $13.7 billion in 2024.

Beyond the Tanzania banana issue, South Africa’s stance is to foster stronger regional agricultural trade and refrain from introducing restrictions.

The country also promotes collaboration in agriculture and the sharing of knowledge to enhance regional value chains. This is the approach it took when Botswana temporarily restricted the import of South African vegetables and fruits earlier this year.

Thus, I believe that the whole issue probably resulted from inadequate communication, rather than a deliberate attempt to restrict trade.

Ultimately, banana wars in Southern Africa are a fruitless endeavour.

Wandile Sihlobo is chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.