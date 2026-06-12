The Arc betrayed

History repeats itself because we learn nothing from it. We disrupt and block its flow. It plays the same chord progression but in a different key. By the third generation, most people don’t notice they’re dancing to the same song.

The 1976 generation did not wake up on June 16 and decide to die. They were pushed. The Afrikaner nationalist government had spent 23 years building Bantu education into a machine designed to produce labourers, not thinkers. The curriculum, language policy, underfunded schools and Afrikaans medium of instruction were all designed to make the prophecy self-fulfilling.

The students of Soweto rejected it. Not with a policy paper. With rocks, chants, their bodies and lives. Their grandchildren, born after 1994, have never known Bantu education. Many have never set foot in a township school. They speak English better than Zulu or Sotho.

They live in Midrand and Fourways. They go to Model C schools and private universities. They are the first generation to be taught outside Soweto. And the first to be co-opted into the system their grandparents tried to burn down.

Did the struggle for education and self-determination win?

Or did the economic system absorb the struggle and spit it back out as a management-training programme?

Essence of the 1976 struggle To understand what was lost and what was preserved, we have to understand what they were fighting for. Bantu Education was not just bad schooling. It was ideological warfare. It was designed to produce a “Bantu” consciousness — a limited, tribal identity, racialised self-image that matched your economic role.

Maths and science were starved. History was taught as the story of white arrival and progress. The goal was to ensure that black pupils never saw themselves as capable of running a country, factory or university. They were to be hewers of wood and drawers of water.

Afrikaans was seen as the language of the oppressor. Forcing it as a medium of instruction was forcing pupils to think in the coloniser’s syntax. The pupils understood something policymakers didn’t: language is not neutral. It shapes what you can imagine.

When you cannot name your oppression in your own tongue, you cannot organise against it.

Steve Biko and Black Consciousness gave them the psychological weapon. Biko’s genius was to identify that “the most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed”. Black Consciousness was about psychological liberation first. It was about refusing to be defined by white thought, refusing to seek validation from the oppressor and building self-reliance. It was not anti-white. It was pro-black humanity.

The desire to learn in indigenous languages was about self-determination. It was a rejection of Afrikaans as the main entrance door. Language carries cosmology, history and epistemology. To learn only in Afrikaans is to inherit a worldview where your ancestors are footnotes.

The pupils wanted to study maths in Zulu, physics in Sotho and philosophy in Xhosa. They wanted to know that their minds were not limited to translating someone else’s ideas.

They understood that apartheid was not a system you could reform from the inside. To participate was to legitimise it. They walked out, they boycotted and they organised underground.

The system called them radicals. History called them right. That was the essence: education as a site of liberation, language as a site of identity and self-determination as non-negotiable.

The next generations Fast forward 50 years to 2026. The grandchildren of the pupils are the first generation to grow up legally free. They are also the first to be fully integrated into the economic system apartheid built.

They are the first generation to be taught outside Soweto. Model C schools opened their doors in the 1990s. The black bourgeoisie who could afford it moved their children into previously white-only schools. The logic was sound: better resources, better teachers, better university placement.

But the cost was cultural. To survive in the schools, you had to assimilate. You had to code-switch, drop the slang, stop speaking Zulu in the corridors and learn to be palatable to white teachers and parents.

They flooded Model C schools to be closer to whiteness because whiteness was where the money, networks and status were. But proximity comes at a price: You measure your worth by your ability to perform whiteness in a black body.

They turned their backs on indigenous languages to be fluent English speakers. Fluency in English became the marker of intelligence, modernity and employability. Parents stopped speaking indigenous languages at home because they thought it would disadvantage their children.

The result is a generation that can argue contract law in English but cannot hold a conversation with their grandmother about lineage. Language loss is not just vocabulary. It is the loss of a way of seeing the world.

They grew up in previously white-only suburbs, removed from the conditions that produced June 16.

The removal is not accidental. It is the goal of upward mobility.

Frantz Fanon called it the “black skin, white masks” phenomenon. You get the degree, the job, the house in the suburb but your thinking, values and aspirations are indistinguishable from the managerial class that runs the system. You manage the mines but you don’t own them. You manage the banks but you don’t set monetary policy. You are the human face of a system that was designed to exclude people like you.

They are alienated from African history. Biko’s Black Consciousness is taught as history, not practised as philosophy.

The result is a generation that knows Mandela as the first black president but not what his struggle was about: land dispossession and wealth monopolisation.

They graduated into #FeesMust-Fall in 2016. For a moment, it looked as though the circle was closing. Students shut universities, demanding free education, decolonisation of the curriculum and insourcing of workers. But #FeesMust-Fall was different. It was fighting for access to a system 1976 rejected.

The 1976 pupils wanted to dismantle Bantu education. The 2016 students wanted a seat at Wits and UCT. That is an evolution. It is also a sign of how much the terrain has shifted.

They moved on to join corporates and government in pursuit of position, status and money.

The new struggle is to pursue studies that will deliver jobs and make quick money.

The humanities are dying. Philosophy, African literature and indigenous knowledge systems are “unemployable”.

The subjects they are required to study are the subjects that feed the economic system. Finance degrees teach you to manage capital, not question why capital is concentrated.

Law degrees teach you to interpret the law, not ask why Roman-Dutch law is more important than African law. Engineering degrees teach you to build Italian-looking villas and infrastructure, not ask where African architecture is.

The same economic system Here is the hard truth: the economic system that the June 1976 Generation fought against is still here.

Apartheid was political. The economic structure underneath it was colonial capitalism: land concentration, mineral extraction, cheap black labour and white ownership of capital.

In 1994, the political system changed. The economic structure did not. Ownership of the JSE remains 80% white, with less than 2% black ownership. Land ownership remains 70% white.

The top 10% of income earners are overwhelmingly white and a small black elite.

Black economic empowerment was designed by white business strategists to create a black bourgeoisie. But it did not change the structure of ownership.

The grandchildren of the 1976 Generation are the shareholders, directors and managers. They are the black faces in the boardroom. They are comfortable. They have mortgages, cars and school fees for their children in private schools. They have a stake in the system.

That is why the struggle feels different.

The 1976 Generation had nothing to lose but their chains. The 2026 Generation has a bond to pay. When you have a bond, you do not want revolution. You want transformation but not disruption. You want inclusion but not redistribution.

This is not a moral failing. It is sociology. Co-opted people protect what they have. But it does mean that the link between the two generations is continuity, not rupture. The 1976 Generation fought against an economic system of white supremacy. Their grandchildren are now part of it, as functionaries. And functionaries keep the system running.

What was the point? Does this mean June 16 was meaningless? No. Political liberation mattered. You cannot build anything if you are being shot at in the streets.

The 1976 Generation broke the psychological and political back of apartheid. A decade later, in 1986, they made the country ungovernable. This resulted in the unbanning of the liberation movement and the return of exiles. It culminated in forced negotiations. They created the conditions for 1994.

But they did not change the economic base. Without changing the economic base, political freedom becomes formal. You can vote but you cannot eat. You can attend Wits but you work for a company owned by someone else’s grandfather.

The children of their children inherited the political victory but not the economic one. They mistake access for liberation.

Access to UCT is not the same as owning UCT. Access to a job at Standard Bank is not the same as owning Standard Bank. Fluency in English is not the same as controlling the narrative.

This is why the essence of the student struggle feels like a Pyrrhic victory today. The 1976 pupils were fighting to define themselves. The 2026 pupils are fighting to be included in someone else’s definition.

The path back This is not a call to return to 1976. It was a flashpoint, not a revolution. You cannot un-invent the suburbs or the townships. You cannot un-learn English. You cannot ask a generation that has tasted upward mobility to go back to a squatter camp.

But you can ask them to remember what the struggle was for. The struggle was not for black managers in a white system. It was for a system where black people defined value, owned capital and taught their children in their own languages.

That means three things have to happen now.

One: Reclaim education as a site of liberation, not just employment. If every degree is chosen for job security and a salary, you will never produce thinkers, only technocrats. You need people who study African philosophy, indigenous knowledge and history from below. Not because it gets you a job but because it gives you a self. Above all, it enables you to think for yourself.

Two: Reclaim language. You cannot decolonise the mind while thinking only in the coloniser’s language. Afrikaans and English are tools. Use them. But also learn to think, argue and create in Zulu, Sotho, Xhosa and Tshivenda. Language is the operating system of culture. If you lose it, you lose the software.

Three: Build ownership, not just management. The next struggle is not for status and positions. It is for assets: land, mines, corporations, factories, universities, media and banks. If you do not own the means of production, you will always be negotiating for scraps.

Black Consciousness was about self-reliance.

The stutter in history The 1976 Generation fought against Bantu Education so that their children would not be limited by it. They succeeded. But they did not fight to create a black bourgeoisie class that would run the old system better. They fought to create a new system.

The grandchildren are educated, mobile, fluent and comfortable. They are also alienated, anxious and disconnected from the history that made their comfort possible.

The essence of the pupils’ struggle was self-determination. That struggle is not over. It just moved from the streets of Soweto to the boardrooms of Sandton.

The question remains the same: Are you part of the system or is your role to change it? The answer will determine whether June 16 was a beginning or just a moment.

Sandile Memela is a journalist, writer and cultural critic.