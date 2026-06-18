Geopolitical realignment and the Global South AI divide

The international community is finalising the preparatory frameworks for the upcoming UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva. However, an uncomfortable structural reality has overshadowed the agenda.

A stark technological cleavage has emerged, revealing that the working-age population in the Global North uses advanced algorithmic systems at more than double the rate of the Global South. The imbalance represents a structural divide rooted in the hyper-concentration of physical processing inputs, energy infrastructure and raw computing power.

For global markets and regional policymakers, the disparity serves as a warning that the global tech economy is formalising a rigid, permanent hierarchy. Software applications without hardware autonomy create a classic dependency trap.

The emerging international configuration reveals that artificial intelligence is not a borderless equaliser but a centralised engine of geopolitical stratification. Missing the core physical infrastructure of the technological shift will not merely delay local economic growth. It will lock late-developing nations into a cycle of subordination to foreign digital architectures.

For middle powers trying to preserve their autonomy, navigating the landscape requires moving beyond rhetoric to evaluate the issue through a three-part framework.

First, the crisis is defined by the monopolisation of computational infrastructure. The geopolitical architecture of advanced technology is determined by physical geography and capital expenditure.

The system is divided by a massive imbalance in data infrastructure and physical processing capabilities. Only 32 countries host advanced, specialised data centres, while Latin America and Africa combined control less than 3% of global computational capacity.

This means that while nations in the Global South focus on applied software and efficiency-based innovations, they remain dependent on cloud infrastructure owned by a handful of mega-corporations in northern jurisdictions.

Every algorithmic tool deployed in South Asia generates rent and transfers critical behavioural data to tech clusters in Silicon Valley or eastern coastal hubs. The layout mirrors historical colonial trade dynamics, where raw data is extracted from the global periphery, refined in technological centres and sold back as proprietary software services.

Second, the structural divide is reinforced by energy constraints and environmental realities. Advanced algorithmic models require immense power resources. The reality conflicts with the energy challenges facing the developing world.

As advanced economies build high-consumption data hubs, they face rising domestic political pushback over carbon emissions and grids under strain.

The pressure is driving an architectural shift, with technology firms looking to place secondary data centres in regions with abundant land and renewable energy potential.

However, if developing states host the facilities without securing ownership of the processing power, they risk a new form of resource extraction.

Local power grids and water systems will support foreign data-processing hubs, while local populations receive little of the high-value technical capabilities generated.

Third, the final dimension involves the power asymmetry of global rule-making. International regulatory frameworks are dominated by exclusive organisations such as the OECD and the G7, where developing nations participate primarily as passive observers.

The asymmetry creates policy risks. When Western or Chinese bodies establish standards for algorithmic transparency, data governance and liability, they design rules that protect their own industrial strengths.

Late-developing states are then forced to adopt the frameworks to maintain access to international markets. The reality complicates domestic policy initiatives, which aim to build tech ecosystems but struggle against a global regulatory environment.

To avoid permanent structural marginalisation, developing economies must pivot towards a concrete three-part strategy focused on technological sovereignty rather than passive consumption.

First, developing nations lack the capital to compete with northern tech infrastructure investments. The solution lies in South-South cooperation to build shared regional cloud infrastructure.

Second, developing countries must stop allowing unrestricted data extraction. National policies should require local behavioural, agricultural and demographic data to be stored domestically.

Third, attempting to build generalised large language models from scratch is a losing proposition for capital-scarce nations. Instead, public policy must direct resources towards high-impact local sectors such as predictive agriculture, water management and public health diagnostics.

The focus must shift from general consumer chatbots to targeted automated applications.

The lesson of previous industrial shifts is clear. Nations that missed steam power or electrical grid deployment spent the next half-century trying to catch up from a position of economic disadvantage.

The computational divide presents an identical challenge. Technological sovereignty requires building independent national and regional capacity to control the infrastructure, energy systems and data loops that define the modern global order.