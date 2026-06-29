Bafana Bafana’s historic World Cup run: Pride, progress and the need for ambition

Bafana Bafana delivered something South African football has craved for decades: genuine history. Reaching the knockout stages of the 2026 Fifa World Cup for the first time, the team punched above their weight in a tournament where many had written them off.

Qualification sealed ahead of powerhouses like Nigeria was an achievement. Progressing from the group stage after a tough opening loss to Mexico, a resilient draw against Czechia and a gritty 1-0 victory over a star-studded South Korea side marked a new chapter. For a nation haunted by the group-stage exits of 1998, 2002 and 2010, this run ignited national pride and reminded the world that South African football is far from a footnote.

Coach Hugo Broos deserves immense credit. The Belgian tactician rebuilt a squad, blending experience and youthful energy and guiding them to third place at Afcon 2023 and engineering qualification. Players like Teboho Mokoena, with his clutch penalty, and Thapelo Maseko, as well as emerging talents, showed character and tactical discipline. The defensive solidity by Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Ime Okon that frustrated stronger opponents was a testament to organisation and heart.

In an era where African teams often crumble under pressure, Bafana stood firm, defended bravely and earned respect globally. This wasn’t just about results, it was about belief. Millions of South Africans united behind the boys in green and gold, dreaming bigger than ever.

Yet, for all the commendation, the team’s overly defensive mindset warrants sharp criticism. Time and again, Bafana prioritised containment over creativity, sitting deep and absorbing pressure rather than dictating play. The unforgivable 3-5-2 setups against Mexico exemplified this caution. Seven defensive-minded players, limited attacking outlets and a reluctance to press higher or exploit transitions. While it limited damage at times, it left talents like Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis underused on the bench and starved the team of momentum.

South African football has always thrived on flair, quick feet, creativity and attacking verve, not parking the bus. This approach yielded a toothless display in the opener and contributed to the narrow, heartbreaking 1-0 exit to Canada in the Round of 32.

The criticism isn’t about recklessness but balance. Defensive resilience is vital, especially against superior sides, but over-reliance on it signals a lack of ambition. Bafana possess technically gifted players capable of high pressing, fluid build-up and clinical finishing. By prioritising not to lose over going to win, the team surrendered initiative too often, inviting late pressure as seen in stoppage-time heartbreak.

Future success demands evolution of bolder formations, greater emphasis on attacking transitions and trust in the squad’s natural strengths. Broos has laid a foundation. Now is the time to build an identity that excites and dominates.