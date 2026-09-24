Billion-rand dirt beneath SA's schools

I am always reading insightful articles about South Africa's most expensive schools and what they cost to attend each year. Hilton College in KwaZulu-Natal Midlands is the most expensive school in South Africa.

It will cost you R451 557 to send your son to this school this year. Other schools topping the R400k mark for annual school fees include: Michaelhouse, Roedean School for Girls and St Andrew's College.

Fees are the easiest number to brag about over a braai but we never really review who owns South Africa's most valuable school real estate.

Fees are rented status, while the dirt beneath the classrooms, quads and cricket pitches is owned wealth.

Interestingly, when you look at the value of the land rather than what parents pay annually, the league table flips upside down. Hilton doesn't even feature near the top.

Hilton's estate is enormous. Its website says the property measures 1 600 hectares. Its own nature reserve bordering the uMgeni River, stocked with zebra, impala, wildebeest, giraffe and more than 300 species of birds.

Michaelhouse, its Midlands neighbour and closest rival when it comes to school fees, sits on 680ha. St Andrew's College in Makhanda reportedly has roughly 310ha.

By hectare count, these are the undisputed heavyweights of South African schooling. Hilton alone could swallow roughly 15 times the size of St Stithians' 105ha estate in Sandton and have left over room.

Here's the problem with bragging about hectares in the Midlands: land at that scale doesn't trade like a residential stand. KwaZulu-Natal farmland, however picturesque, generally trades between R15 000 and R120 000 a hectare, depending on land use, water rights and region.

I checked Property24 and Private Property for the latest listings for parcels in Hilton and Michaelhouse in the size-class cluster toward the lower end of that band. A 600ha property near Bergville and a 1 730ha property near Dargle are both asking under R20 000 a hectare, while smaller, more accessible lifestyle plots push toward the top of it.

Run Hilton's 1 600ha through the full R15 000 to R120 000 range and you land on a value of somewhere between R24 million and R192m impressive acreage, a modest bank balance next to what's coming.

Michaelhouse, on 680ha, comes in between R10m and R82m. None of this makes Hilton or Michaelhouse a bad investment for their boys — outdoor classrooms and open space are worth plenty in an education no balance sheet captures — but hectares in the Midlands don't translate into comparable commercial land value.

In the Midlands, size buys you scenery far more than it buys you commercial value. What shows up on a balance sheet is location.

Now look at St Stithians in Sandton. On paper, 105ha tucked between Bryanston and Randburg sounds almost modest next to Hilton's sprawling estate. But Sandton is not the Midlands. This is some of the most expensive dirt in sub-Saharan Africa, sitting inside a node where small serviced residential stands alone trade from upwards of R20m to R50m a hectare and that's a conservative comparison.

Ultra-prime pockets like Sandhurst have been reported trading closer to R150m a hectare for small stands. And this is before you even start talking about the land's broader commercial and mixed-use potential.

Apply a conservative institutional discount for a huge undivided parcel, because nobody is subdividing a working school into stands overnight, and St Stithians' land is potentially worth between R1 billion and R2.1bn. That's roughly a fifth of Hilton's hectare count.

Compare the two valuations: at the pessimistic end, St Stithians is worth several times Hilton's land; at the optimistic end, about 80 times. Fifteen times smaller, up to 80 times more valuable. That makes St Stithians a potentially multibillion-rand property sitting on one of Sandton's largest private landholdings — and it happens to run a school on top of it.