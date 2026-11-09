Pastoral care does not clock out after the school bell

The Myth of the Designated Pastoral Slot In many South African schools, pastoral care can live in a particular box: the Life Orientation lesson, the social-emotional learning period, the school counsellor’s office, or the occasional check-in when a child seems visibly distressed. It can be treated as a designated function rather than a constant responsibility.

But children do not compartmentalise their emotional lives to fit our timetables.

A learner does not stop needing to be seen the moment the final bell rings and extramural activities begin. If anything, the informality of a sports practice, a choir rehearsal or a club meeting can create openings that a structured classroom sometimes does not.

Away from desks and syllabi, children relax their guard. They say the true thing almost by accident — in a joke that lands wrong, in a sentence that does not quite fit the moment, in a silence where laughter was expected.

Teachers who run extramural activities often find themselves doing pastoral work, whether they planned for it or not. The soccer coach hears more than tactics. The choir teacher hears more than pitch. The debate or podcasting coach hears more than what makes it onto the page or the air.

Perhaps pastoral care is not always a room we send children to when something is wrong. Perhaps it is something we build into the rooms where children already feel safe enough to speak — or safe enough to go quiet in ways that tell us something too.

What This Asks of Us I am not suggesting teachers turn every extramural session into a therapy circle. Most children who love an extramural activity simply love the activity. But we do need to stay alert to those who love it for a different reason — because it offers something they may not be finding elsewhere.

That requires a shift in how we think about our roles outside the classroom.

It means noticing when a child’s attachment to an activity seems to run deeper than the activity itself. It means treating an unexpected silence, or an unusually intense reaction to a joke about losing a spot on a team, as information rather than an overreaction to manage.

And it means recognising that the relationships we build on sports fields, in rehearsal rooms and around club tables are not a lesser or informal version of pastoral care. Sometimes, they may be the spaces where children feel comfortable enough to let us see what they are carrying, precisely because those spaces do not feel like an intervention.

I never did reduce that Podcasting Club to a manageable size that term. I found other ways to organise fifty enthusiastic children, because somewhere along the way, I had learned what I might take from at least one of them if I got the numbers problem right and missed everything else.