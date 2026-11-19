South Africans have no shortage of commentators willing to explain what the public thinks about race. Far fewer take the trouble to actually go beyond skin depth.

Simion Mashego’s 11 November Mail&Guardian piece, South Africa should start preparing for a white president, is a case in point. He sees the DA’s performance in the 2026 local government elections as evidence that black voters are acquiring an alarming faith in white leadership. He suggests that parents who send children to historically white schools have helped entrench the idea that competence “looks white”. The prospect of a white president, he writes, is “scary”.

But, respectfully, how does he know that black voters supporting white politicians believe anything of the kind? The election results on which he bases his drastic conclusion can certainly tell us which parties received votes, but they simply cannot tell us why individuals voted as they did. Whether Mashego is willing to grant it or not, a parent may choose a school for its results just as a voter may choose a party for its record. Neither choice establishes a belief in racial superiority or inferiority.

At the Institute of Race Relations (IRR), we have spent years asking South Africans directly about their political and racial preferences. Our latest race-relations survey was conducted from 9 to 20 March 2026, with 1,038 registered voters interviewed using random-digit mobile dialling and computer-assisted telephone interviews. Responses were then, as per global best practice, weighted by age, gender, province, and urban or rural residence.

To anticipate any tried-and-failed allegations that IRR surveys are anything other than credible, it is useful to take a moment to consider the makeup of our 2026 sample. Of all respondents, 25% speak isiZulu at home and 19% isiXhosa. English and Afrikaans account for 11%, and Sesotho for 6%. By residential area, 35% live in townships, 33% on tribal land, 17% in suburbs, and 7% in central business districts.

Bolstering the credibility of our findings, we can consider the election results of earlier this month and compare to what we found at the time of our March fieldwork.

We found national support for the ANC at 36%, the DA at 27%, MK Party at 12%, the EFF at 10%, and ActionSA at 2%. In November’s elections, the national political picture was the ANC at 31%, the DA at 25%, MK Party at 10%, and the EFF and ActionSA both at 6%. Allowing for the poll’s published margin of error of 3% points, and the shifts in political support over the course of the campaign, our March findings are clearly an accurate and credible reflection of public opinion at the time. The poll was never intended to predict the election, but the close comparison of our numbers to the eventual picture offers good reason to take our findings seriously as a genuine reflection of what South Africans believe.

As we had anticipated the very issue of the race of the president becoming relevant, we polled specifically on it. Asked whether the president of the country should be black, 66% of South Africans have no racial presidential preference, as long as the person in office is competent; 23% are committed to the notion of a black president while another 11% would prefer a black president but remain open to other candidates.

Broken down by race, 58% of black South Africans would support the best candidate regardless of race, while 29% would support only a black president. Even among ANC supporters, 60% expressed no racial presidential preference.

Perhaps even more revealing is the difference between what South Africans believe themselves and what they assume others believe. While 47% of respondents thought most South Africans insisted on having a black president, only 23% personally held that view. While 59% of black respondents thought most South Africans would only accept a black president, only 29% actually held that view.

What this means is that many South Africans think their fellow citizens are far more concerned about the president’s race than they actually are. This strongly suggests that commentators like Mashego are mistaking their own assumptions about racial attitudes for the views of ordinary South Africans.