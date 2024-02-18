Creativity is Lionel Messi’s imperceptible feint to the
left; it is Magnus Carlsen’s subtle pawn manoeuvring in
tight endgames. It is laced in Notorious BIG’s lyrics and
Mozart’s wordless symphonies. It is the invisible spirit
that erects our buildings and sews our clothes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Cannabis, capitalism and the perils of creativity
When the illicit is legalised and researched into mundanity, where’s the magic, asks Luke Feltham
