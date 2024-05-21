New initiative to address youth unemployment tackles vulnerability

Although there are several state-sponsored initiatives aimed at creating work opportunities, these initiatives tend to miss many young people who are isolated as a result of vulnerabilities and social exclusion.

Youth unemployment isn’t simply the result of a lack of jobs, but a complex problem rooted in poverty and inequality. More than three million young people aged 15 to 24 in South Africa are not in education, employment or training (NEET). Among them, seven out of 10 live in income poverty, and five out of 10 have not completed their final year of high school.

This situation can be likened to a trap, difficult to escape without support. Being out of work or school is a drain on one’s mental health and exacerbates social exclusion and risky behaviour, making it harder to reconnect with learning and earning opportunities.

Although there are several state-sponsored initiatives aimed at creating work opportunities, these initiatives tend to miss many young people who are isolated as a result of vulnerabilities and social exclusion. These initiatives also rely heavily on digital literacy to get young people ready for the world of work. We should be using technology to scale youth unemployment interventions, but there is a strong, evidence-based case for interpersonal engagement with vulnerable youth.

This is where the Basic Package of Support (BPS) programme comes in. Individualised coaching, peer support, and community-centred services and opportunities are key to building inclusivity and trust among youth in the programme and the broader community, and addressing the reasons young people disengage. It is a holistic approach designed to mainstream a culture of wraparound support for young people, while advocating for effective policy changes.

The BPS is incubated by the DG Murray Trust, and led by a consortium of partners including the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit at the University of Cape Town and the Centre for Social Development in Africa at the University of Johannesburg.

This approach, modelled on international best practice, has delivered significant results. Recent outcomes from an 18-month pilot showed that participants feel supported, resilient and happier overall. By helping young people understand and access the services they need, the BPS is breaking down the barriers that prevent them from reaching their potential. Importantly, it has successfully connected participants, many of whom were disengaged with opportunity, with education and employment opportunities.

Since its inception, 691 young people have come through the programme. The BPS approach has resulted in a steady decline in the NEET rate of participants as they progress through coaching sessions. By session four, 40% have some form of work or educational opportunity.

Wellbeing outcomes also improve. Prior to coaching, a shocking 40% of participants showed symptoms of generalised anxiety disorder. By session three, this almost halved to just 22%.

A key aspect of the programme is rebuilding young people’s trust in organisations that can support their transition. We see in the data that young people’s perceptions of services also showed positive shifts. Initially, a quarter of participants reported not going to any services because they know they won’t be helped. This dropped to just 7% after three coaching sessions.

This evidence suggests that addressing the symptoms of youth unemployment is not enough; the issue must be tackled at its roots. Policymakers, government agencies, the private sector and community organisations must come together to expand and support approaches such as the Basic Package of Support. Together, we can create a future where every young person finds more than employment — a path to personal growth and community prosperity.

Antonia Appel is the communications manager for the BPS. Ariane De Lannoy is an associate professor and chief researcher at the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit, University of Cape Town. Lauren Graham is a professor and director at the Centre for Social Development in Africa, University of Johannesburg. Simone Peinke is the project lead for the BPS based at DG Murray Trust.