It’s all about convenience and experiential retail

Immersion: The Luxurious Marble Cirus event, which is returning in October, takes experiental retail to another level. Photo: Supplied

It’s fascinating to see something in retail that is simple yet attracts the right small group of enthusiasts who will launch your business experience for the world to see. Once this wildfire starts, there’s no stopping it.

Take Crocs, for instance. The brand was launched in 2002, and the shoes were famous (or infamous) for being hideous. The shoe design died, and many said prayers of thanks when they went out of fashion.

Zoom forward to 2023, throw in some hot shoe designers and ta-daaaah, Crocs are back in fashion and doing better than ever. In fact, I am wearing a pair right now.

You may be wondering how the questionable plastic Crocs made such a major comeback. Podiatrists promoted them as comfortable shoes that were good for your feet. But then along came Covid, and people started spending a lot of time at home, cooking in the kitchen and gardening in the backyard. Crocs were the go-to shoes during quarantine, and the trend has grown ever since. With comfort and functionality being the key selling point, Crocs have taken over our streets and social media.

The ugly duckling example of Crocs illustrates how a product can be reborn and make a comeback. Other brands also fight the fashion feud to stay current. The good ol’ Stanley flask — known for its exceptional quality and ability to keep drinks hot or cold, has been popular among the camping crowd, hunters and adventure seekers for decades.

Similar to Crocs, Stanley has successfully opened itself up to new markets and, as a result, the brand is now considered cooler than ever. Today, it has become a must-have accessory for teenage girls, despite its hefty price tag.

Brands like Crocs and Stanley already have a good product. What they are doing differently is expanding their brand experience into new dimensions and markets.

Pair the customer experience with convenience and you are on the right track to satisfying the customer of today. Many people forget that they are prepared to pay extra for convenience. I would consider this an opportunity for most retailers.

If you look at the hotel industry, years ago people would book holidays months in advance and pay deposits. This made occupancy forecasts much easier to make and receiving the cashflow from deposits was a huge plus. Today, travellers are the kings of last-minute bookings. In fact, there are plenty of apps today that encourage it — why? Because they adhere to the tastes and preferences of today’s consumers.

Customers will pay a premium for the flexibility of being able to book or cancel reservations at the last minute. Airbnb offers their hosts a higher chance of getting bookings if they allow for cancellations of up to 24 hours before.

This, of course, is risky for any host, because you could lose a two-week prime New Year’s Eve accommodation booking worth thousands of rands all in the name of giving the customer what they want.

The retail landscape shifts when consumer tastes and preferences change. I want to touch on the retail landscape since the pandemic. Loads of new trends have developed, one of them being a rise in competitive socialising. This is changing retail as we know it. Fewer people want to hang out in dark, loud, smokey nightclubs until 2am. Studies show an increase in demand for alcohol-free entertainment. We are seeing this trend develop across the retail space and firmly in Cape Town and parts of Johannesburg.

We are also in the experiential retail phase. Stores are transforming into interactive spaces and are no longer straightforward shops with products on the shelves.

A great example of experiential retail, where customers can interact with the product, is Nike in Soho, New York. The store has a basketball court where you can shoot some hoops and test out your Air Jordan sneakers in a game setting. Customers are encouraged to play, which leads to product purchases on the spot as well as at a later stage.

On a more local scale, Johannes-burg-loved brands such as the Marble Hospitality Group have introduced interactive retail experiences for their customers that go beyond the doors of their restaurants.

Marble Hospitality Group operates multiple restaurant brands and one newly launched restaurant, Marble, is at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. The Johannesburg restaurants include Marble Restaurant, Saint, Zioux and The Pantry by Marble.

There are plans for another Pantry by Marble to open in the new Olympus mixed-use development in Sandton, which will be home to 512 apartments across two towers. The multibillion-rand project is a joint venture between Growthpoint Properties and Tricolt.

Marble Hospitality Group has entered the world of experiential retail with The Luxurious Marble Circus event. It is described as an avant-garde food and music festival curated by Marble Hospitality Group in collaboration with Grid Worldwide, G&G Productions, and Investec.

The immersive weekend expedition is certainly a feast for the senses.

The last event took place in October 2024, at Ground the Venue in Muldersdrift, near Johannesburg. It was such a success that it will be held again this year on 4 and 5 October at the same venue.

In today’s consumerism culture, the importance of brands providing an immersive, experiential retail experience cannot be stressed enough.

Notice the increase in experiential retail, such as escape rooms, pottery and paint venues like Clay Cafe, padel courts in central areas, boutique fitness studios, virtual arcades, — the list goes on. Going out to a bar and drinking all night is no longer in fashion. It’s about gathering and connecting. As for boutique fitness studios, the consumer wants an artisanal workout experience in a smaller class.

Every detail of the retail experience needs to be attended to, including cleanliness. Since Covid, there is a significant emphasis on hygiene. One of the biggest talking points about any petrol station is the state of cleanliness, especially when it comes to the bathrooms. A bathroom that is not clean could be the sole reason that you avoid stopping at a particular petrol station. An untidy bathroom could be the sole reason for someone not using a specific petrol station on their route.

Floors of stores need to be cleaned regularly, bathrooms must be sanitary, and anything the consumers touch must be clean.

Satisfied customers expect high-quality products, excellent service and fast processing. When these key elements of convenience are consistently met, you create satisfied customers who return for more. Once you achieve that, your goal should be to turn these happy clients into enthusiastic advocates for your brand.

Customers who feel valued and receive exceptional service become natural brand ambassadors for your business. These customers represent the ultimate form of loyalty; they enjoy your retail experience so much that they willingly write outstanding online reviews and positively discuss your business with friends, all without any compensation.

Every company should strive to achieve this level of customer engagement.

As a customer with ever-changing demands, I suggest that business owners regularly take a step back and look at their operations from a broader perspective. Consumers’ needs, wants and preferences are constantly evolving. Customers essentially “vote” with their money, and they will not support your business if you fail to meet their diverse needs.

Although it requires significant effort, ongoing research and dedication, staying attuned to customer preferences is essential for retaining loyal customers in today’s fast-paced and experience-driven retail environment.

Ask Ash examines South Africa’s property, architecture and living spaces. Continue the conversation with her on email ([email protected]) and X (@askashbroker).