South Africa’s Climate Change Act a band-aid solution for a gaping wound?

The recent signing of South Africa’s Climate Change Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa is being hailed as a historic milestone in the nation’s fight against global warming. But as we laud the government’s long-awaited move of more than a decade, we must ask, “Is this Act a genuine commitment to combating climate change or merely a performative gesture designed in reaction to growing local and international pressure?”

The Act’s primary objective is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build climate resilience. But the political landscape is fraught with conflicting interests and there is a lack of genuine will to implement the radical changes necessary to avert climate catastrophe. Can we trust our leaders to prioritise the planet over profit?

The Act is supposed to be the master document guiding South Africa’s transition to a low-carbon economy. But the reality on the ground reveals a disjointed policy patchwork that often conflicts with the Act’s objectives. For instance, the gas master plan and the draft Integrated Resource Plan directly oppose the Act’s goals. How can South Africa claim to be serious about climate change while simultaneously endorsing plans that perpetuate fossil fuel dependence?

The effectiveness of the Act is heavily contingent on the creation and enforcement of regulations. Without robust and actionable guidelines, isn’t the Act just another piece of paper?

One of the Act’s promises is a “just transition“, which implies that the shift to a green economy will be managed in a way that addresses job losses and economic displacement. But is this feasible? The coal industry, with its substantial workforce, is likely to face significant retrenchments as the country moves away from fossil fuels. The promise of new green jobs in renewable sectors and agriculture sounds appealing but is it realistic?

The real litmus test of the Act’s success lies in the political will to implement it. Gabriel Klaasen, programme manager at the Africa Climate Alliance, speaking on SABC News, was cautiously optimistic. “While South Africa … is not as kind of high up, we are number 12 on the highest emitting countries in the world and we are the biggest, one of the biggest, emitting countries in Africa.”

He stated that South Africa is “perfectly placed to see the alternative but also act on it”, suggesting that we could lead the just transition rather than follow the destructive paths of developed nations.

Given the historical patterns of policy implementation in South Africa, what makes us believe this Act will be different? Is the political will truly there or are we witnessing a facade designed to appease both domestic and international stakeholders while maintaining the status quo?

Are we prepared to deal with the socio-economic repercussions of a rapid transition? What provisions are in place to ensure that the displaced workers are not left behind? The narrative of creating new jobs to replace lost ones is often oversimplified. Can we genuinely expect that these new opportunities will be accessible to, and adequate for, those who are most affected?

South Africa’s commitment to reducing emissions is commendable, especially considering that it is one of the largest emitters in Africa. Yet, there is a glaring double standard in the global arena. Developed nations, historically contributing far more to climate change, continue to evade their responsibilities.

The Paris Agreement and other international commitments are often criticised for their lack of enforceability and fairness. In a world where the Global North continues to exploit resources and emit greenhouse gases at unsustainable rates, how can South Africa’s efforts be more than symbolic? Is it fair for developing countries to bear the brunt of climate policies that seem ineffectively enforced by those who have historically contributed more to the problem?

As South Africa steps into a new chapter with the Climate Change Act, it is crucial to question the depth of its commitment and the substance of its promises. Are we witnessing a genuine shift towards sustainability or are we simply indulging in the optics of progress while neglecting the fundamental changes needed?

The Act presents a unique opportunity to reshape South Africa’s climate policy but also exposes the fractures in our approach to environmental justice and economic equity. We must confront these uncomfortable questions and demand answers beyond mere rhetoric to truly address the climate crisis. The future of South Africa’s environmental and economic health depends on it.

Thabo Motshweni is a PhD candidate at the Department of Sociology, at the University of Johannesburg.