Should Africa abandon oil, gas, and coal for a renewable future?

The debate over whether Africa should abandon oil, gas, and coal in favour of a renewable energy future is increasingly relevant as the continent grapples with the dual challenges of economic development and climate change. This discussion involves complex considerations of economic growth, environmental impact, energy security, and geopolitical dynamics. To navigate this debate, it is essential to examine the arguments for and against the transition to renewable energy, considering real-time examples and the broader implications for Africa’s future.

For many African countries, fossil fuels are a critical source of revenue and economic stability. Oil and gas exports contribute significantly to national budgets and economic growth. Nigeria, for example, derives a substantial portion of its government revenue from oil exports, which fund essential services and infrastructure projects. Abruptly abandoning fossil fuels could lead to economic instability, loss of revenue, and social unrest. The transition must be carefully managed to avoid adverse economic impacts and ensure that affected communities have alternative sources of income and livelihood.

Fossil fuels still play a crucial role in providing energy access and reliability, particularly in regions where renewable infrastructure is underdeveloped. In many parts of Africa, especially rural and remote areas, access to reliable electricity is limited. Fossil fuel-based power plants have in some cases provided a stable energy supply while renewable energy infrastructure, such as solar or wind farms, have required substantial initial investment and development time. In countries like Mozambique and Uganda, where energy access is a significant challenge, fossil fuels have in the interim offered a more immediate solution to meet growing energy demands and support economic development.

Transitioning to renewable energy involves significant costs and technological challenges. Developing and implementing renewable energy infrastructure requires substantial investment and technological expertise. For instance, while Kenya has made significant strides in expanding its geothermal energy capacity, other renewable technologies, such as large-scale solar or wind farms, face challenges related to financing, technology availability, and grid integration. The upfront costs and technological barriers may hinder some countries’ ability to transition rapidly to renewable energy without external support and investment.

The primary argument for abandoning fossil fuels is the substantial environmental and health benefits of transitioning to renewable energy. Fossil fuel combustion is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, contributing significantly to global warming and climate change. In Africa, the environmental impact is particularly acute, with many regions experiencing severe consequences such as desertification and more frequent extreme weather events. For example, the Sahel region has been increasingly affected by droughts and desertification, exacerbating food and water scarcity.

Moreover, burning fossil fuels leads to air pollution, which has detrimental effects on public health. In big cities like Lagos and Johannesburg, air quality issues are exacerbated by emissions from vehicles and industrial processes. Transitioning to renewable energy sources like solar and wind could significantly reduce air pollution and associated health problems, improving quality of life and reducing healthcare costs.

Investing in renewable energy can stimulate economic growth through job creation and technological innovation. Renewable energy projects often involve significant local employment opportunities in construction, maintenance, and operation. For instance, Morocco’s Noor Solar Complex has not only boosted the country’s renewable energy capacity but created thousands of jobs. Additionally, renewable energy technologies are becoming more cost-effective, which could provide a more stable and predictable energy cost compared to the volatile prices of fossil fuels.

Diversification away from fossil fuels also reduces dependence on external markets and volatile global commodity prices. Africa’s reliance on oil and gas exports has exposed its economies to fluctuations in global energy prices, which can have destabilising effects. By investing in renewables, African countries can achieve greater energy security and economic resilience.

Abandoning fossil fuels and investing in renewable energy can significantly improve energy access for rural and underserved communities. In many African countries, rural areas face severe energy poverty, with limited access to reliable and affordable electricity. Renewable energy technologies, such as solar home systems and mini-grids, offer scalable solutions that can be deployed in remote areas where traditional energy infrastructure is lacking. By expanding access to clean energy, these solutions can enhance the quality of life, support small businesses, and provide opportunities for education and healthcare in communities that are otherwise disconnected from the energy grid.

The shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy can stimulate job creation and economic opportunities in emerging green industries. Renewable energy projects, such as solar farms, wind installations, and bioenergy facilities, generate employment opportunities in various sectors, including manufacturing, installation, maintenance, and administration. Additionally, developing a green economy can encourage entrepreneurship and innovation, leading to the growth of new businesses and industries. For example, the rise of the solar sector in countries like Kenya and South Africa has created numerous jobs and provided new income sources for local communities, contributing to broader economic development.

Transitioning to renewable energy can support sustainable agricultural practices and improve livelihoods by reducing environmental degradation and preserving natural resources. Fossil fuel-based energy systems can contribute to air and water pollution, which negatively impacts soil health and agricultural productivity. In contrast, renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, have minimal environmental impact and can support the development of sustainable agricultural practices. For instance, solar-powered irrigation systems can enhance water availability for farming, boost crop yields, and improve food security in regions affected by climate change and water scarcity. This shift can lead to more resilient agricultural systems and improved livelihoods for farmers.

The debate over whether Africa should abandon oil, gas, and coal in favour of renewable energy is not black and white. Instead, it requires a nuanced approach that balances the benefits of renewable energy with the realities of economic dependence on fossil fuels and energy access challenges.

One potential solution is a gradual transition that incorporates both fossil fuels and renewable energy for those countries that have fossil fuels. For instance, South Africa’s Integrated Resource Plan outlines a balanced energy mix, incorporating both renewable energy sources and fossil fuels to ensure energy security and meet economic needs while transitioning to a more sustainable energy future. Countries with no fossil fuels should leapfrog into renewable energy.

Additionally, international cooperation and support can play a crucial role in facilitating the transition. Developed countries and international organisations can provide financial resources, technical assistance, and capacity-building support to help African nations overcome challenges associated with renewable energy development. For example, initiatives like the African Renewable Energy Initiative aim to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy across the continent with international support.

The question of whether Africa should abandon oil, gas, and coal for a renewable future is complex and multifaceted. While there are compelling arguments for transitioning to renewable energy, including environmental benefits, economic diversification, and alignment with global climate goals, there are also significant issues related to economic dependence on fossil fuels, energy access, and transition costs. A balanced approach that considers both the immediate and long-term needs of African countries, supported by international cooperation and strategic investment, is essential for achieving a sustainable energy future. As Africa navigates this critical juncture, careful planning and collaboration will be key to ensuring that the transition to renewable energy is both equitable and effective.

Karabo Mokgonyana is a renewable energy campaigner at Power Shift Africa focusing on renewable energy in Africa, just transitions and climate security.