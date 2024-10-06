How Africa can shift to renewable energy without leaving fossil fuel workers behind

If the sun sets on coal mines and oil rigs, a new horizon emerges: the dawn of a renewable energy revolution. But what happens to the workers whose livelihoods are tied to the old way of doing things? (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Africa is at a crossroads. If the sun sets on coal mines and oil rigs, a new horizon emerges: the dawn of a renewable energy revolution. But what happens to the workers whose livelihoods are tied to the old way of doing things? Will they be left in the shadows of wind turbines and solar panels, or will they be reskilled and ready to embrace the future?

Across the continent, millions of jobs are on the line as the energy landscape shifts. For countries dependent on fossil fuels, such as Nigeria, South Africa and Angola, the stakes are high. The promise of greener energy offers economic growth and environmental salvation, but it also threatens to disrupt industries that have supported communities for generations.

The answer lies in proactive strategies to manage labour migration, ensuring that workers in fossil fuel industries are not abandoned but instead are equipped with new skills. African countries must recognise the urgency of preparing their workforce for this shift, because the energy transition isn’t just about the environment, it’s about people.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that achieving a clean energy transition could lead to the creation of about 14 million jobs globally by 2030, but this is accompanied by the risk of losing about five million jobs in the fossil fuel sectors. The loss of employment in coal, oil, and gas could devastate communities if not managed with care.

To successfully transition Africa’s workforce from fossil fuel industries to renewable energy sectors, a multi-faceted approach to skills development is necessary — reskilling, upskilling and new skilling.

Reskilling focuses on equipping fossil fuel workers with new abilities that match the emerging demands of clean energy jobs. Imagine a coal miner, skilled in the mechanical labour of extraction, now being trained to install and maintain solar panels on rooftops, or a former oil rig engineer becoming an expert in wind turbine mechanics. Germany’s Ruhr region successfully transitioned from coal through targeted worker training and is a model African countries can adapt to support these transitions.

But the future isn’t just about retraining existing skills. Upskilling is essential to keep the workforce competitive. Upskilling will build on existing skills to prepare workers for advanced roles in the energy sector. For example, electricians from oil refineries could be trained to install and maintain renewable energy infrastructure such as solar panels or wind turbines. This ensures that technical workers can meet the demands of Africa’s rapidly growing clean energy industry.

Then there’s new-skilling, the preparation for jobs that have never existed before. The new skills may include renewable energy data analysts tasked with monitoring and optimising energy flows from solar farms to rural grids, or energy storage specialists who develop battery systems to keep the lights on after the sun has set. With off-grid solar systems expanding in Africa, new-skilled workers are needed for tasks such as system integration and battery management.

The potential for these new jobs is enormous, especially considering Africa’s unique energy challenges, such as providing reliable electricity to rural and off-grid communities through decentralised power systems. These new systems need skilled labour to design, install and maintain them. Skills including solar system installers, battery management technicians and system integration experts — jobs that didn’t exist 10 years ago but are now crucial to Africa’s energy future.

Despite the potential, the challenge is steep. Africa’s dependency on fossil fuel industries, particularly in countries like Nigeria and Angola, creates a complicated situation. These economies rely on oil and gas exports to fund infrastructure and social programmes. Transitioning away from fossil fuels could cause economic disruptions, not just for workers but for national budgets.

For these transitions to be successful, it’s not enough to focus solely on skilling. Governments and the private sector need to invest in policies and financing mechanisms that support workers through the skilling process. Public-private partnerships can play a key role here. For example, creating government-sponsored transition funds that directly finance reskilling and new-skilling programmes. This could involve subsidies for companies that hire reskilled workers or grants for training centres that offer upskilling programmes.

Moreover, policy frameworks need to ensure that labour rights are protected during this transition. Without proper labour laws, there is a risk that workers in the fossil fuel industry will be left behind, leading to increased inequality. Countries must introduce labour migration strategies to manage the shift in employment, much like the European Union’s Just Transition Mechanism, which helps coal-dependent regions transition smoothly.

Finally, we must consider financing. Transitioning entire sectors and skilling millions of workers won’t be cheap. African governments must align budgets and explore how to equitably work with international financial institutions to secure the funding necessary for these programmes, without incurring debt. This could include leveraging green bonds, debt-free climate finance and investment from multinational corporations that are committed to building a sustainable energy infrastructure in Africa without imposing neocolonialism. Additionally, local governments must explore financing options for small businesses and entrepreneurs who can drive innovation in renewable energy, offering new opportunities for skilled workers.

The potential for social unrest and economic dislocation is high without proper preparation for labour migration in just transitions, especially in areas heavily reliant on fossil fuels. The abrupt closure of coal mines or oil refineries, devoid of adequate support systems for displaced workers, can spiral into unemployment, poverty, and civil protests. For instance, towns like Secunda in South Africa, steeped in coal dependence, could face economic collapse without thorough job transition plans.

These fossil fuel regions often harbour marginalised communities that have long been sidelined in economic growth. Ignoring the social aspects of the energy transition risks amplifying existing inequalities, further entrenching poverty and unemployment in already vulnerable populations.

To mitigate the adverse effects of labour migration in just transitions, countries must implement proactive measures. Developing comprehensive national just transition strategies is essential. These frameworks should outline pathways for labour migration, encompassing reskilling initiatives and job placement programmes. South Africa’s Presidential Climate Commission is already laying the groundwork for such frameworks, which can serve as a blueprint for other African nations.

Public and private sector collaboration is equally vital. By fostering partnerships with renewable energy companies, governments can establish training and employment pipelines that create sustainable job opportunities. Additionally, setting up regional just transition hubs focused on renewable energy skills development can provide specialised training for workers in coal-heavy areas, facilitating their transition into clean energy roles.

Incorporating social dialogue into the decision-making process is crucial. Involving trade unions, workers’ associations and civil society helps ensure that transitions are inclusive and responsive to workers’ concerns, paving the way for a more equitable energy future.

Karabo Mokgonyana is a renewable energy campaigner at Power Shift Africa focusing on renewable energy in Africa, just transitions and climate security.