Sex, power and control: The Hidden crimes behind the Gaza genocide

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - SEPTEMBER 14: A woman looks from damaged tent following Israeli army hit Palestinian tents in al-Mawasi area, Khan Yunis, Gaza on September 14, 2024. The tents were destroyed and their belongings were damaged in the attack. (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As we reach 7 October, marking a year of the genocide in Gaza being broadcast live to the world, one glaring issue remains unchallenged — Western political elites not only enable this atrocity but are deeply entwined in its perpetuation.

While the focus often shifts to campaign donations, the true depth of elite complicity in fuelling the violence goes largely unexamined — beyond the shadows of money, there are darker motivations at play.

We have seen soldiers parading in the lingerie of dead or displaced Palestinian women on social media, a Rabbi justifying child rape and Israeli lawmakers considering legalising the rape of Palestinians. From this, it is easy to believe this horror is contained in the apartheid state. But the truth is far darker.

When leaders wield sex as a tool of power and domination, the conflict becomes an evil far beyond financial gain. Increasingly, it’s not just money controlling the elites — it’s sexual blackmail, turning moral depravity into a weaponised force that fuels the very essence of violence and control.

The recent revelations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and the extensive network of compromised political figures around him suggest that their complicity in global atrocities, like the genocide in Gaza, might stem from fears of exposure. Pragmatically, one cannot ignore the power dynamics at play, where moral integrity and the fear of sexual scandal serve as tools of control for global leaders.

The genocide in Gaza has long been a symbol of settler colonialism, racism and apartheid, with Israel being accused of extreme violence for years and Western leaders turning a deaf ear. Western nations, particularly the US, Canada, Australia, the UK and some European states, like Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, have continued to provide unwavering support for this racism, apartheid and ethnic cleansing, often citing economic, political and military alliances in support of Israel.

The billions of dollars in financial aid flowing from the West to Israel, primarily from the US, raise the question: Why is there such fierce loyalty despite clear human rights violations and evidence of the greatest crime of all — genocide?

Financial contributions are an easy scapegoat in understanding this support but the true dynamics possibly run deeper. Western nations have vested financial interests in the Middle East, from arms deals and securing energy supplies, to maintaining influence in a geopolitically critical region. Yet, beyond economic factors, the level of support from Western political leaders of Israel hints at something more personal and coercive — something that attacks their very morality.

If money alone does not account for this unyielding support, what else drives these political elites to remain complicit in such atrocities?

One must confront this question because it’s impossible to believe they are unaware of the brutality and evil unfolding. They’ve recognised and condemned similar atrocities — targeting hospitals, schools and children — in Ukraine. To suggest they do not see, understand, or feel the weight of Israel’s gross violations against the Palestinian people strains credibility.

Their silence speaks volumes, revealing a disturbing inconsistency that demands scrutiny more so now, when seemingly out of nowhere, they found their voices, rallying together to push for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon. The White House even published a statement to the effect.

One of the most compelling explanations for this complicity can be found in the way sexual scandals are used as tools of control. The Epstein case provides an unsettling window into how this operates.

Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, maintained relationships with an extensive network of high-profile politicians, business leaders and celebrities. His private island, “Little St. James”, and the infamous flight logs from his private jet “Lolita Express”, have come to symbolise a dark underbelly of power where influential individuals were allegedly filmed engaging in illicit activities with minors.

The full Epstein list remains sealed but the names already linked to the case include former US president Bill Clinton, who flew multiple times on Epstein’s jet. Clinton’s name resurfaced in discussions not only for his alleged participation but also for the strange painting of him in a blue dress that hung in Epstein’s New York mansion. As commentators have suggested, this was not merely art but a display of power — Epstein’s way of saying, “I own you.”

This suggests a pattern of manipulation that goes beyond money. Compromised by their illicit activities, figures like Clinton might have little choice but to comply with agendas that defy morality, such as turning a blind eye to the genocide in Gaza.

The case of Dominique Strauss-Kahn, former head of the International Monetary Fund, presents another clear example. In 2011, Strauss-Kahn was arrested in New York after being accused of sexually assaulting a hotel maid. Although the charges were eventually dropped, his political career was destroyed.

Strauss-Kahn had been a key player in global financial governance and many have speculated that his sudden downfall was orchestrated due to his challenges to the established financial order. Was it a coincidence that this powerful figure, who posed a threat to certain economic agendas, was brought down by a sexual scandal?

In both cases, the scandals did more than just damage reputations, they ended careers and reshaped the political landscape. These incidents suggest a coordinated effort to maintain control over individuals through the threat of exposure.

If a political figure can be manipulated by their sexual indiscretions, their loyalty is not just bought — it’s owned. Beyond individual examples, these cases reveal a systemic method of control that extends into international political decisions such as support for, and complicity in, genocidal actions in Gaza.

Sex scandals have always held immense power over political figures. Unlike financial scandals, which can be explained away or overshadowed by larger economic contributions, sexual misconduct — especially involving minors — can permanently stain a politician’s reputation. It attacks the very core of their morality and threatens to dismantle their integrity. Public figures, particularly in Western societies where sexual purity and moral righteousness are emphasised, live in constant fear of these skeletons being exposed.

The Epstein scandal illustrates the extreme fear that sexual misconduct holds over powerful men and women. Once a figure is compromised through illicit sexual activity, especially with minors or vulnerable individuals, they are at the mercy of those who possess the evidence. This allows for absolute control.

Politicians who are trapped in this web of moral decay will do anything to protect their secrets, even if it means supporting genocidal actions, such as those carried out in Gaza. The standing ovations given to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by members of the US Congress after his speeches raise eyebrows. Netanyahu is known for spreading lies and propaganda, yet members of Congress appear “owned”, clapping over 50 times.

Upon closer inspection of their facial expressions and body language, one might notice the vacant, almost fearful look in their eyes — a look that suggests these leaders are not merely politically motivated but controlled by something far more sinister.

It is arguable that for some of these individuals, supporting the genocide in Gaza might not be a matter of political agreement or economic gain but of self-preservation. The greatest threat to their careers and personal lives is not losing money but losing their moral standing and reputation. Individuals caught in these traps know that with all the propaganda tools at their disposal, they can dominate the narrative to contend that it is “morally correct” to bomb the “terrorist Hamas” into oblivion in Gaza and preserve Western “values” to protect their secrets. Thus, they remain complicit, trapped in a system that leverages their sexual indiscretions to ensure their silence, complicity and obedience.

Keeping up appearances comes at a significant cost, particularly when one’s innocence might be overshadowed by the circumstances, associations and how they’re framed by the lens of perception. In such cases, even a misleading context can tell a different, damaging story.

This understanding of sexual control sheds new light on many of the Western political elite’s willingness to ignore, justify and support the atrocities in Gaza and the continued ethnic cleansing of the West Bank and occupied Palestinian territories.

As the US approaches the November elections, a clear effort to secure Donald Trump’s return to power is emerging. The recent arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs has fuelled rumours that he possesses damaging information on high-profile political figures, potentially implicating them in sexual blackmail schemes.

Should he meet a suspicious fate in custody — reminiscent of Jeffrey Epstein, a scenario Hillary Clinton herself once joked about — it raises serious questions about the extent to which the fear of exposure influences political decision-making among elites.

These incidents are not isolated; they reflect a disturbing pattern with profound implications for all of us. The conference under the title African Global Dialogues at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, in late September, was perceived by many as an attempt to whitewash the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Cloaked in the rhetoric of so-called “dialogue”, this gathering mirrors a familiar tactic often employed by Zionist advocates — feigning a commitment to peace talks while simultaneously perpetuating grave atrocities. Additionally, several speakers listed as participants in the dialogue publicly disclosed that they had never been approached to participate, while others revealed they had not consented. The falsehoods, it seems, persist without restraint.

The director of the New South Institute, that would host the dialogue, Ivor Chipkin, tried to publicly undermine South Africa’s legal efforts at the International Court of Justice, dismissing the Palestinian right to resist occupation. His remarks, made soon after South Africa presented its opening statement to the court, were seen as an attempt to discredit the country’s legal team.

Chipkin, an Oppenheimer fellow, has held prestigious academic posts at institutions such as the University of Oxford, Wits University, and the University of Cape Town. However, his history is tainted by controversy. In 2018, he resigned as executive director of the Public Affairs Research Institute after allegations of sexual harassment. The New South Institute receives funding from the Millennium Trust, which was established by Capitec co-founder Michiel le Roux in 2010.

This raises an urgent question. How can we trust our institutions and leaders to navigate a path that genuinely uplifts people when many of those in power appear to lack basic respect for human dignity? The very people tasked with shaping public discourse and policy often seem more aligned with protecting elite interests, calling into question their commitment to justice and truth.

The implications of this system are vast and disturbing. As long as political, media and corporate elites remain vulnerable to blackmail over their sexual misconduct, global policies — including those that allow genocide to continue — will be shaped by coercion rather than moral conviction.

The world must demand transparency and accountability to break this cycle of control, starting with a full investigation into the sealed Epstein documents and the political figures they implicate.

Dr Quraysha Ismail Sooliman is a National Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences postdoc research fellow at the University of Pretoria’s Department of Political Sciences.