Education can help child soldiers reintegrate into society

One in six children worldwide lives in a conflict zone, and more than half are denied education, according to Save the Children and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

On World Children’s Day, observed on 20 November, these alarming statistics compel us to recognise the faces behind the numbers — children enduring unimaginable hardships.

For children in conflict zones, education is not merely a right; it is a lifeline, offering hope, fostering healing, and laying the foundation for rebuilding their lives. A 1996 UN report showed that amid the chaos and violence of war, education serves as a bridge to reintegration, transforming young victims into active agents of peace.

Armed conflict and disrupted education expose children to heightened risks of exploitation and violence. Despite international efforts to protect them, many remain trapped in the brutal realities of war. Understanding the trauma they endure and the complex roles they are forced into is essential for designing effective reintegration strategies. At the heart of this process lies education, which offers not only academic learning but also a renewed sense of purpose and connection.

In a 2008 article in African Security, Andy Knight points out that Disarmament, Demobilisation, and Reintegration (DDR) programmes — key components of post-conflict peacebuilding since the mid-1990s — aim to prevent former combatants from returning to violence by disarming them, formally discharging them from armed forces, and supporting their reintegration into society. Ensuring the long-term integration of ex-combatants requires comprehensive psychological, economic, and social support — elements that education addresses. By prioritising education, DDR initiatives offer former child soldiers a path to dignity, healing and the skills necessary for a peaceful future, contributing to the creation of cohesive and peaceful post-conflict societies.

Armed conflict has a profound and lasting harmful effect on children, with consequences that can resonate throughout their lives. Schools, which should serve as safe havens, are destroyed or repurposed for military use, leaving children vulnerable to violence and recruitment by armed groups. As conflicts encroach on places of learning and play, children face a greater risk of rights violations.

Deprived of education and often separated from their families, many turn to armed groups for structure and survival in an otherwise chaotic environment, according to American academic Michael Wessells. Tragically, they become combatants, labourers or sexual slaves, exposed to severe physical, psychological and emotional trauma. These experiences alter their identities, isolate them from their communities, and leave them needing healing and a renewed sense of belonging.

To reintegrate these children successfully, their complex needs must be addressed through a child-rights-based approach, which includes psychological support, life skills training, and, most importantly, education. Scholars studying child soldiers have argued that education becomes a crucial pathway for healing, helping these children reclaim their identities and rebuild their futures away from violence. The UN secretary general’s 2024 report, documenting more than 8,600 cases of child recruitment, highlights the scale of this crisis and the urgent need for effective reintegration efforts. Educational initiatives embedded within DDR programmes provide children with the tools to transition from lives of conflict to peace, enabling them to re-enter their communities with dignity and purpose.

Children associated with armed forces or groups occupy a unique position in both legal and societal frameworks. While many have committed human rights violations, these actions were often driven by extreme duress, coercion or indoctrination. This reality demands that reintegration frameworks recognise these children as both victims and perpetrators. Researchers Jean Chrysostome Kiyala and Jacqueline Salomé emphasise that addressing their needs requires a nuanced approach that acknowledges their complex experiences and offers pathways for healing, accountability, and rehabilitation.

Restorative justice provides an essential mechanism for achieving this balance, particularly in DDR programmes. These initiatives not only focus on disarming and demobilising former combatants but also provide critical support through education, vocational training, psychological counselling, and safe spaces for dialogue, as Lynn Dubenhoefer points out in Conflict Trends (2018). Such programmes allow former child soldiers to reflect on their actions, seek reconciliation with affected communities, and reintegrate into civilian life.

Writing in Human Rights Review (2015), Jean Chrysostome Kiyala argues that by integrating restorative justice principles, DDR programmes promote individual healing and community cohesion, empowering former combatants to contribute positively to society and fostering long-term peace.

A child-rights-based approach to education is a key mechanism for the success of DDR programmes for children affected by armed conflict. This approach ensures that educational opportunities are inclusive and tailored to meet the unique needs of these children, recognising that their rights are interconnected. Addressing the right to education simultaneously supports other critical rights, such as protection, participation, and non-discrimination. This holistic framework helps address the multifaceted problems children face in post-conflict settings, from psychological healing to social reintegration.

For children who have experienced armed conflict, education transcends academic achievement; it becomes a tool for healing, recovery, and reintegration into society. Education helps to reshape their identities and distance them from violence and trauma. It facilitates reconnection with families and communities in a supportive environment, allowing children to process their painful experiences and break cycles of violence and poverty. Education also provides stability and hope, offering an alternative to rejoining armed groups while fostering a vision for a peaceful future. Integrating education into DDR programmes is essential for addressing the psychological, social and economic problems these children face, ensuring successful reintegration into society.

At the heart of a child-rights-based approach are five key values guiding the reintegration process, as highlighted by Unesco and Unicef. These values align with international frameworks, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, ensuring that educational initiatives remain inclusive and sustainable:

The whole child : Prioritising academic, emotional, and social development ensures a comprehensive approach to healing and recovery.

: Prioritising academic, emotional, and social development ensures a comprehensive approach to healing and recovery. Peace education and non-violent conflict resolution : Equipping children with tools for peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and mutual respect is crucial for long-term stability.

: Equipping children with tools for peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and mutual respect is crucial for long-term stability. Cultural identity and belonging : Reconnecting children to their cultural heritage restores their sense of identity and emotional resilience.

: Reconnecting children to their cultural heritage restores their sense of identity and emotional resilience. Participation and empowerment : Involving children in decisions about their future fosters a sense of agency, vital for their healing process.

: Involving children in decisions about their future fosters a sense of agency, vital for their healing process. Inclusivity and non-discrimination: Ensuring equal access to education for all children, including former child soldiers, breaks down stigma and fosters social reintegration.

While a child-rights-based approach to education in DDR programmes offers clear benefits, it faces problems such as limited resources, inadequate infrastructure and cultural resistance to reintegrating former child soldiers. Overcoming these barriers requires a comprehensive strategy that includes providing educational resources, fostering community involvement, and securing support from policymakers and international partners. Such collaboration is essential to help children affected by conflict rebuild their lives and become agents of peace.

As we observe World Children’s Day, let us also remind ourselves of the severe challenges facing children in conflict zones. Despite these hardships, their resilience offers hope for the future. By prioritising education, we can help break cycles of violence and pave the way for a peaceful future, ensuring that the horrors of war are not passed on to future generations.

Taydren van Vuren is an LLD candidate in children’s rights in the Department of Private Law at the Faculty of Law at Stellenbosch University.