Africa must not wait for external powers to shape its future

African leaders must move their focus away from Washington, Beijing and London and rather build a self-reliant, prosperous continent

In every United States election cycle, nations around the world watch closely, speculating about what the outcome will mean for them — and Africa is no exception. The US has long influenced African countries in areas such as trade, security, health and development. But why are we still so focused on external powers to shape our future? Why are we waiting for American policies to dictate our destiny, rather than investing our energy in building a strong, independent Africa? And should we expect anything substantial to change based on who takes office in Washington?

The answer is that Africa’s position in US foreign policy has been peripheral at best. Despite extensive political shifts over the years, US engagement with Africa has largely been inconsistent, dictated by sporadic interests rather than a steady commitment. This isn’t to ignore the positive effect of certain initiatives. The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) have undeniably helped many African nations, particularly in terms of trade and health. But these programmes often lack the longevity and stability needed to foster deep, sustainable change. They remain vulnerable to shifting US political priorities and often end up as casualties in the churn of American politics.

Even as African leaders attempt to forge stronger economic and diplomatic ties with the US, they find themselves largely sidelined in major foreign policy platforms. This should be a wake-up call for African nations: instead of waiting for recognition, it’s time to focus on building from within.

For too long, Africa has operated with a dependency mindset, hoping for transformative foreign aid and external validation that rarely materialises in a sustainable way. This dependency weakens the continent’s bargaining power, rendering African nations susceptible to external influence and allowing other countries to impose their agendas. Foreign aid and support, though sometimes beneficial in the short term, often come with conditions that prioritise the donor’s interests. In essence, Africa’s reliance on external assistance has led to policies that might not align with its own long-term needs and priorities.

Africa’s leaders must recognise that real, lasting change will not come from Washington, Brussels or Beijing. It will come from within Africa’s borders, through visionary leadership, robust governance and sustained investment in the continent’s resources and human capital. Africa possesses abundant resources, a young and growing population, and vast potential for economic growth and innovation. Yet, these assets remain underused or, worse, exploited by foreign interests. To move away from this cycle, Africa must focus on building strong institutions, promoting transparency, and strengthening governance structures. Only then can African nations begin to leverage their resources on their own terms.

Africa’s limited influence on the world stage is partly caused by limited cohesion among its countries. Unlike the European Union, Africa’s approach is fragmented, with each nation pursuing its interests independently. This lack of unity weakens Africa’s influence on global policy issues that directly affect the continent, such as climate change, trade, security and migration. To remedy this, African nations need to prioritise intra-African diplomacy, fostering strong regional alliances and presenting a unified front on international issues. Initiatives such as the African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) have made promising strides in this direction, but they need stronger backing and more strategic focus.

Africa’s progress is further hindered by issues such as weak governance, corruption and inadequate infrastructure. These often make it difficult for African countries to maximise their resources and attract investment. According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, the continent loses billions of dollars each year to corruption and illicit financial flows. These losses could otherwise be directed toward building schools, hospitals, roads and other infrastructure that supports development.

African leaders must prioritise the strengthening of governance systems and the establishment of transparent, accountable institutions. This means implementing policies that tackle corruption head on, reforming legal frameworks to encourage accountability, and investing in capacity-building programmes for government officials. Stronger governance would not only improve public trust but also attract foreign investors interested in stable, reliable partnerships. When Africa can demonstrate its commitment to good governance, it will be in a better position to enter into equal partnerships with other nations, moving away from dependency on foreign aid.

Africa’s narrative on the global stage often emphasises poverty, instability, and conflict images that are reductive and harmful. This portrayal overlooks Africa’s many strengths and the diversity of its people, cultures and economies. To foster a more balanced and empowering global narrative, Africa must take control of how it is represented internationally. This involves building a robust public diplomacy strategy and investing in communication platforms that showcase Africa’s achievements, innovations and growth potential.

By changing the narrative, Africa can assert its place as an influential player on the global stage, not just a recipient of aid. It’s important for African nations to highlight stories of innovation, economic growth, and cultural richness. Platforms such as the African Union’s Agenda 2063 aim to tell positive stories and position Africa as a strong, unified bloc.

True progress requires African nations to focus on self-reliance, resilience and internal growth. This means investing in homegrown industries, prioritising education and healthcare and fostering an environment where African innovation can thrive. By taking control of its future, Africa can reduce its vulnerability to global shocks and better insulate itself from the political whims of foreign powers.

Self-reliance doesn’t mean isolationism; rather, it means building a foundation that allows Africa to engage with the world on its own terms. Africa’s leaders should prioritise investments in infrastructure, agriculture, education and technology. These sectors are crucial for sustainable development and can provide a buffer against external pressures. Furthermore, by investing in these areas, Africa can create jobs, reduce poverty, and stimulate economic growth that benefits all Africans.

Africa must take control of its narrative, build a strong foundation for economic independence and engage with the world from a position of strength and unity. Only by focusing inward and leveraging its abundant resources can Africa hope to achieve true prosperity and sovereignty.

Sifiso Sonjica is an ANC member and former member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature.