Botswana’s decision to lift ban on South African vegetable imports will ease food inflation

(Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

I am encouraged that Botswana has decided to lift the ban on vegetable imports from South Africa. The new administration under President Duma Boko wants to ensure that people have access to high-quality, better-priced food products.

In November, South Africa’s vegetable prices were deflated — -2,6%. Meanwhile, in Botswana, vegetable price inflation was in double digits. This speaks to the difficulty households had to endure and the potential benefits of affordable prices in the coming months.

Lifting the ban will be done in two phases. Import restrictions were lifted immediately on vegetables such as turmeric, patty pans, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, green peas, mushrooms and eggplants. Phase two will be in April 2025, when the ban on products such as beetroots, butternuts, onions, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, potatoes and watermelons will be lifted.

Botswana’s plan to boost agricultural production where land capabilities permit must be supported but there are better ways of doing so than banning imports from South Africa. That country could benefit from some of South Africa’s agricultural technologies.

Some countries in the region are already doing so. A case in point is the citrus industry, where research is primarily done in South Africa and shared with Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa members. Similarly, South Africa has imported vaccines for the livestock industry from Botswana in the past few months.

These examples show that cooperation could lead to effective regional agricultural development. Countries should communicate their ambitions and not resort to trade-distorting mechanisms that undermine consumer welfare.

Equally, South Africa, as a significant agricultural producer in the region, should continuously seek to broaden export markets to new regions with potentially more robust demand, such as Asia and the Middle East.

But this will not be an overnight effort, especially in the current climate of trade fragmentation.

Namibia still has various restrictions on vegetable imports from South Africa. It should follow Botswana’s approach and lift them. This would also be good for consumers in Namibia.

If any of the Southern African Customs Union countries believe their agricultural industries are under pressure from exports from South Africa, there should be clear communication about such a matter so the exporters can provide space for domestic supplies. Southern African collaboration on agricultural matters could be achieved without trade confrontation.

Overall, the decision by the new leadership of Botswana to lift the ban on importing vegetables from South Africa, and the speed at which this action will be taken, is commendable. We need to work on strengthening regional agricultural collaboration and resist any urge to complicate trade.

Namibia must now follow the same approach, which will be vital to boosting domestic food security. In the near term.

Wandile Sihlobo is an agricultural economist.