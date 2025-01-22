Africa’s imperative for strategic action in the light of Trump’s policies

United States president Donald Trump. (Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office, marked by an avalanche of executive orders on his first day, signals a dramatic shift in US domestic and foreign policy.

Within hours, he withdrew the UN from the Paris Climate Accord, abandoned the World Health Organisation (WHO) and promised punitive tariffs against Brics nations working toward de-dollarisation. These actions are not just symbolic; they set the tone for a presidency that prioritises American isolationism and dominance at the expense of global cooperation.

For Africa, the implications are immediate and profound. Trump’s policies threaten to undermine critical climate, health and economic initiatives while creating ripple effects across the continent.

The climate crisis: A blow to African resilience

Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is a significant setback for global climate action and Africa will bear the brunt of its consequences. The continent, responsible for less than 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, is disproportionately affected by climate change. Rising temperatures, droughts and floods are devastating lives and livelihoods, while global warming intensifies food insecurity and displaces millions.

The Paris Accord provided a framework for collective action, including financial mechanisms to support adaptation in developing countries. With the US out, African nations lose a critical partner in climate finance.

Trump’s decision to expand fossil fuel extraction and roll back environmental regulations further isolates the US from global climate efforts, emboldening other major polluters to deprioritise their commitments.

For Africa, which relies heavily on global solidarity to fund its climate programmes, the message is clear — the fight against climate change must now depend on partnerships beyond the US.

Health systems under threat

The US withdrawal from the WHO removes one of the organisation’s largest funders, jeopardising health programmes that are crucial for Africa’s development. The WHO plays a vital role in addressing public health emergencies, combating malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/Aids and supporting vaccination campaigns.

While African nations have made strides in strengthening regional health systems, the WHO remains a critical partner. The US exit not only creates funding gaps but also diminishes the organisation’s global influence.

Trump’s action signals a disregard for global health cooperation, leaving African countries to navigate health challenges with reduced international support.

The Brics challenge: Tariffs and economic sovereignty

Trump’s combative stance on Brics highlights the growing tension between the US and nations seeking to challenge the dominance of the dollar in global trade. With South Africa, Ethiopia and Egypt among its members, Brics offers African nations an opportunity to reduce reliance on Western financial systems and explore alternatives like trading in local currencies.

But Trump’s threat of 100% tariffs on Brics nations demonstrates his willingness to use economic coercion to protect US dominance. African economies, many of which are heavily reliant on trade with the US, risk becoming collateral damage in this escalating confrontation.

For nations like South Africa, a key member of Brics, the balancing act between leveraging Brics benefits and maintaining favourable relations with the US becomes increasingly precarious.

Building African resilience

Trump’s actions underscore the urgency for African nations to consolidate their efforts and reduce dependency on external powers. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a critical tool for achieving this goal, offering a platform to boost intra-African trade, create regional supply chains and strengthen economic independence.

By prioritising regional integration, African nations can insulate themselves from the volatility of external shocks, such as US tariffs and funding cuts.

In addition, African nations must strategically engage with Brics. While the bloc offers opportunities for financial autonomy, African leaders must ensure these partnerships align with their broader development goals.

Collaboration with other global powers, including the EU and China, can further diversify Africa’s economic and political relationships, reducing reliance on any single partner.

Seizing the moment for leadership

Trump’s isolationist policies create a vacuum that Africa can fill by asserting itself as a key player on the global stage. The African Union’s Agenda 2063 provides a vision for a unified, prosperous continent capable of influencing international decision-making.

By leveraging platforms like Brics and the UN, African nations can push for reforms that prioritise equity and sustainability in global governance.

However, this requires bold leadership and a commitment to collective action. African nations must resist the temptation to act individually in pursuit of short-term gains. Instead, they must strengthen regional institutions like AfCFTA and the African Development Bank to build a cohesive strategy for economic and political resilience.

The road ahead

Trump’s early actions as president are a stark reminder of the volatility of global politics. For Africa, they highlight the urgent need for self-reliance, strategic partnerships and bold leadership. The continent must seize this moment to consolidate its efforts, advocate for its interests and chart a course that prioritises African needs in an increasingly uncertain world.

One crucial step is accelerating the implementation of the AfCFTA to reduce reliance on external markets and foster regional economic independence. By strengthening trade within the continent, Africa can create jobs, build resilient supply chains and mitigate the impact of punitive measures like tariffs and funding cuts from external powers.

Equally important is leveraging Africa’s membership of global alliances like Brics to access alternative financing mechanisms and support for development goals. However, this engagement must be strategic, ensuring that Africa’s involvement in such blocs serves its long-term interests rather than exposing it to economic retaliation or dependence on emerging powers.

African nations must also rally behind a unified voice in global forums to demand fair representation and equitable policies. The African Union’s Agenda 2063 provides a blueprint for this vision, focusing on sustainable development, peace and prosperity.

By advocating for reforms in global governance systems — including the UN and international financial institutions — Africa can assert itself as a central player in shaping the global order.

Above all, African leaders must prioritise investments in education, health and infrastructure to empower their populations and build resilience against external shocks. This is a moment for the continent to turn inward, harness its vast resources and human capital and emerge as a unified, influential force on the global stage.

Trump’s policies may present problems but they also offer Africa an opportunity to redefine its position in the world. The road ahead demands bold action, collective resolve and a vision that puts Africa’s needs and aspirations at the forefront of its agenda.

Sibahle Zuma is a human rights and development practitioner with a focus on civic freedoms, climate activism and youth participation in policy and decision-making.