Africa’s digital future in the shadow of the TikTok saga

The United States government’s potential ban on TikTok has caught the world’s attention, sparking debates about data sovereignty, national security and the influence of foreign technology companies. Yet, while this battle unfolds between a superpower and a Chinese tech giant, a larger story is brewing elsewhere. The next one billion internet users will come from Africa, and this demographic shift puts the continent squarely at the centre of the digital economy’s future.

With the fastest-growing internet penetration rates in the world, Africa is poised to become the digital economy’s most vibrant frontier. Millions of young, tech-savvy Africans are using platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to create content, build businesses, and foster communities. These platforms have integrated African economies into global markets, offering opportunities for economic growth and cultural exchange.

But, as the TikTok saga demonstrates, relying on foreign platforms comes with significant risks. Decisions made in Washington, Beijing and Silicon Valley can reverberate across the continent, disrupting livelihoods and fragmenting digital ecosystems. If African countries fail to act decisively, they risk becoming collateral damage in global tech wars.

The US’s concerns about TikTok’s data practices highlight a critical issue: control over data. In today’s digital world, data is the new oil — a valuable resource that powers economies and shapes policies. Yet, much of Africa’s data is hosted on foreign servers, controlled by external entities with little accountability to local stakeholders.

African nations must prioritise data sovereignty by developing robust policies that ensure local control over data storage, access and usage. Countries such as Kenya and Nigeria have taken steps regarding data protection laws, but more needs to be done to create a unified framework across the continent. By securing their digital gold, African nations can safeguard their citizens’ privacy while creating opportunities for local businesses to thrive.

The TikTok debate shows the vulnerabilities of over-reliance on foreign technology. Platforms that millions depend on for income, education and social interaction can be restricted or banned overnight, leaving users stranded.

The solution lies in building resilient digital ecosystems. African governments and private sectors must invest in homegrown tech platforms that reflect local values and priorities. Success stories such as M-Pesa and Flutterwave show that Africa has the talent and innovation needed to create global-standard solutions.

The TikTok saga raises a sobering question: are we heading toward a fragmented global internet? If nations increasingly restrict platforms based on geopolitical concerns, the seamless integration of digital economies could unravel. For Africa, this would mean navigating a fractured digital landscape where access to global audiences and markets is no longer guaranteed.

But fragmentation could also be an opportunity. African nations can position themselves as leaders in promoting interoperability and digital inclusivity. By championing open standards and collaborating through frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Africa can build a unified digital market that connects its one billion future internet users while integrating with the global economy.

Imported technology often arrives in Africa under the guise of innovation, but the continent must scrutinise its long-term effects. Who benefits from these platforms? Do they empower local communities or extract value without reinvesting? Are they inclusive, or do they exacerbate existing inequalities?

African governments must establish mechanisms to evaluate the social, economic and cultural implications of foreign platforms. At the same time, local innovators should step up to create platforms that address Africa’s problems and opportunities. By blending innovation with accountability, Africa can shape a digital economy that serves its people rather than exploiting them.

The TikTok saga serves as a wake-up call: the decisions made today will determine whether Africa becomes a digital powerhouse or a passive consumer in a fragmented tech economy.

African governments must prioritise data sovereignty, invest in local tech ecosystems and advocate for fair global digital policies. The private sector must support homegrown innovation, while civil society ensures inclusivity and accountability.

Africa’s digital future is not just about technology; it’s about empowerment, equity and resilience. As the world’s digital focus shifts toward Africa, the continent has an opportunity to define its role in the global tech landscape — and to ensure that the next billion internet users come online in a way that benefits everyone.

Ian Mangenga is the founder of digital community incubator Digital Girl Africa.