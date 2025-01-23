Confidence in maths a catalyst for educational success

By targeting learners in primary school, children are better prepared for high school maths - and beyond

Maths, often viewed with trepidation by learners and parents alike, holds unparalleled significance in education and beyond. Confidence in maths is not merely about passing exams, it lays the foundation for critical thinking, problem-solving and a world of future opportunities. But only a small fraction of learners attain high levels of achievement by matric.

Confidence in maths can transform a learner’s trajectory. When learners believe in their mathematical abilities, they are more likely to tackle problems, persist in the face of difficulties and embrace maths-related opportunities.

Conversely, a lack of confidence can lead to disengagement and a cascading effect on performance in other subjects. This is particularly true in South Africa, where educational disparities often leave learners without the foundational skills needed to thrive in maths.

Research demonstrates that early interventions are critical. Data published by the department of basic education shows that a mere 3.6% of the cohort of learners who started grade 1 in 2013 achieved a matric maths pass mark of 60% or above in 2024. This stark statistic underscores the urgency of building mathematical confidence and competence early in a learner’s journey.

Numeric, a nonprofit founded in 2012, is tackling this problem head-on. Its programme, an innovative after-school intervention, is proving that change is possible — starting in primary school. By focusing on quintile 2 to 4 schools, where resources and support are often limited, its after-school programmes help to bridge the gap. Learners showed a 24% reduction in school dropouts by matric, a 59% increase in learners writing pure maths exams and an impressive 71% rise in those passing maths with 60% or higher. These findings emerged from a longitudinal quantitative evaluation conducted by external consultants in 2023. Further information can be found here.

The model combines rigorous maths instruction with a focus on instilling confidence and enjoyment in the subject. By equipping learners with a strong mathematical foundation in primary school, the programme ensures they are better prepared for the demands of high school maths and beyond.

Learners who excel in maths often perform better in related subjects such as physical science, accounting and English. This ripple effect demonstrates the subject’s role as a cornerstone of educational success. More than just improving grades, the programme fosters a mindset of perseverance and curiosity.

“We believe every classroom interaction has the power to shape a child’s future, and we are committed to ensuring that experience is positive for every Numeric learner. This commitment is made possible by our intern coaches, who, during their year with us, develop skills and lifelong competencies that they continue to rely on throughout their careers,” says Numeric’s chief executive, Tori Gardner.

While initiatives such as that of Numeric are changing lives, the need for broader support is evident. Current investment disproportionately targets high school interventions, often leaving primary school learners behind. Yet the evidence is clear: early interventions yield higher returns. With increased funding and support, the achievement gap at school level can be met — and later meet South Africa’s demand for skilled professionals.

“Confidence in mathematics is more than a personal asset; it is a societal necessity,” said Gardner. “By fostering this confidence in primary schools, Numeric is not only transforming individual lives but also contributing to a brighter, more equitable future for South Africa.”

Maths is not just about numbers. It is about creating possibilities — one confident learner at a time.

For more information about Numeric, visit numeric.org.