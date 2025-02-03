Limits of military power: Israel struggles for global legitimacy

A view of wreckage of buildings after Israeli airstrike hit residential areas in the southern parts in Beirut, Lebanon. (Photo by Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The belief that military strength alone guarantees survival is a myth. “Military power is not enough,” writes Israeli journalist Gideon Levy. “It is impossible to survive alone; we need true international support, which can’t be bought just by developing drones that drop bombs.” His words underscore a growing dilemma: Israel’s reliance on military dominance is no longer enough to secure its global standing.

Since 7 October 2023, Israel’s ability to silence global criticism by invoking antisemitism has begun to erode. The world’s lingering guilt over the Holocaust, long a shield against scrutiny, is fading. “If Israel continues to rely so heavily on its military power, the guilt, emotional extortion and the influence it wields as a result will diminish,” Levy warns.

This perspective is rarely reflected in mainstream media, where Israel is often portrayed as the most democratic state in the Middle East and a key buffer against extremism. The country takes pride in its defence industry, positioning itself as a leading exporter of “defence” weaponry and a trainer of military forces worldwide. But beyond these strategic alliances lies a deeper reality: Israel thrives on global instability.

A military-industrial shield against accountability

Israel’s vast military exports have insulated it from political repercussions. By supplying surveillance tools such as Pegasus spyware and advanced weaponry, Israel has secured allies — both democratic and authoritarian — who, in return, provide diplomatic protection. This transactional approach has shielded Israel from accountability at the International Criminal Court and muted international criticism.

Yet, Israel’s greatest fear is being equated with Russia — an occupying force facing global condemnation and economic sanctions. The prospect of being labelled an aggressor, rather than a victim, carries severe geopolitical consequences. To prevent this, Israel has systematically undermined the peace process with Palestine while never genuinely seeking a resolution. Why? Because international recognition of its occupation legitimises its arms industry, allowing it to sell the very technologies that sustain the occupation.

The cost of selling war

Eitay Mack, an Israeli human rights lawyer, has condemned this approach, stating that “selling misery and death around the world is the worst kind of legacy”. He argues that while Israel has a tradition of confronting historical injustices — particularly through Holocaust testimonies — the nation must also reckon with its own role in global conflicts.

“Maybe the media or the public would be ready to read about other countries’ suffering and Israel’s involvement in it,” Mack suggests.

As the world re-evaluates its stance on Israel, military dominance alone will not be enough to maintain its position. True security requires more than weapons — it demands accountability, diplomacy and genuine international cooperation. Without these, Israel risks becoming the very kind of state it fears being compared to: an occupier isolated by the world. A fear that has become a stark reality.

Sõzarn Barday is an attorney based in South Africa and has a particular interest in human rights within the Middle East.