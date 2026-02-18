Born out of bondage, Jesse Jackson dies a master of social justice

Reverend Jesse Jackson.

We mourn the loss of a giant, Reverend Jesse Jackson, a champion of human rights and social justice. Born out of bondage, he broke the shackles of oppression and dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of the marginalised, the weak and those who are faced with difficulties beyond their commands.

February 17, 2026, will be remembered as a sombre day when a dark cloud fell on the community of nations. As we mourn the loss of Rev Jackson, we take solace in our collective persistence and perseverance yearning for a better future and national democratic society. Though grief envelops us, we know that the light of hope will ultimately prevail. Rev Jackson was a dear brother to Africa and his bond with the oppressed masses was sealed with blood.

He was a revolutionary guided by true feelings of love and compassion for his people. He spoke for a raped Africa, against apartheid Israel when it was not fashionable to do so and he chose peace in the face of brutality and violence. Rev Jackson’s legacy is a testament to his unwavering commitment to justice and equality. His courageous leadership paved the way for future generations, including the first Black President of America, President Barack Obama.

Rev Jackson fought a good fight to the end. He knew that our ancestral land in Africa was stolen and we were taken as slaves to build foreign lands. He fought tooth and nail so that the transatlantic slave trade should not repeat itself anywhere, where our people faced brutal conditions and many lost their lives.

Rev Jackson was aware that modern-day slavery persists, including in South Africa, where farm workers face exploitation and violence. He knew that our people were killed and buried in shallow graves during apartheid and our culture was crushed by colonisation.

He leaves us as a shocked nation, still struggling to silence the guns of oppression. He was a man who knew only one human race and proudly claimed his African heritage. His legacy is rooted in unity, pride and autonomy, echoing Marcus Garvey’s words: “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots”.

Rev Jackson received the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo in Silver in 2013 for his contributions to the anti-apartheid movement. He reminded us that “the struggle is not over” and that freedom is not equal without justice in land ownership, education, healthcare, banking and business.

Let us pause to remember Rev Jackson’s contributions to humanity and recommit to the fight against slavery, child labour, genocide, gender-based violence and femicide. We call on the people of Greenville, South Carolina, to erect a monument in his honour and for the United Nations to declare October 8, Rev Jackson’s birthday, an international Peace and Harmony Day. We stand in solidarity with his family, relatives, friends and comrades and we share in their grief.

His legacy will continue to inspire us to strive for justice, equality and human rights. We will honour his memory by carrying on the torch of hope and perseverance.

Rest in peace, Rev Jackson, a friend of Africa to the grave, a true patriot of human dignity and social justice.

Sello Shai-Morule is a public servant of South Africa, writing in his personal capacity.