Crime is increasingly detected online but policing remains offline

SAPS already recognises the digital terrain but recognition must evolve into localised practice. Photo Delwyn Verasamy

South Africa is living through a policing paradox: many crimes are now first discovered online, yet local policing remains largely offline. Assaults, robberies, bullying, GBV incidents and public disorder increasingly surface on WhatsApp, TikTok, Facebook and X before a case number is opened, before a patrol vehicle arrives and before any official reassurance is offered. Communities are documenting harm in real time and distributing evidence at scale, sometimes within minutes. However, in many municipalities, local police stations are digitally absent during the most volatile early hours, only appearing once national outrage peaks or a newsroom calls for a comment. This isn’t a “communications gap”; it is a frontline governance failure, because modern responsiveness is measured in the spaces where citizens experience and interpret state presence and today, that space is undeniably digital.

South Africa’s online footprint makes this urgency unavoidable. DataReportal’s “Digital in South Africa” profile consolidates social media and internet indicators that show the depth of platform penetration and the scale of everyday digital participation. At the same time, DataReportal’s 2026 South Africa report indicates that the country had 29.1 million active social media user identities (as of October 2025), a reminder that the public sphere, where fear and outrage travel, has become massive, fast and persistent. In parallel, the Reuters Institute’s 2025 South Africa chapter illustrates how news and public information ecosystems are evolving, with social and video platforms influencing what people see first, what they trust and how they mobilise. These are not abstract trends: they change the operational meaning of “community policing” because communities now assemble digitally before they assemble physically.

A recent Gauteng case illustrates the broader pattern. In May 2025, a viral video showing learners assaulting another learner triggered national outrage and arrests followed. The state’s most authoritative, verifiable account of that incident is not a rumour thread; it is a formal statement. The official government media statement confirming the arrests shows how digital virality can translate into enforcement action but it also exposes a governance weakness: where was the local station-level presence when communities were demanding immediate clarity, safety guidance and visible accountability? What citizens often meet in the first 12–24 hours is not a calm, credible institutional voice but a noisy mix of speculation, partial information and anger. Media coverage echoed the scale of attention and public concern, including IOL’s reporting on the arrests following the viral video and TimesLIVE’s coverage of the Gauteng education department’s response but the deeper question remains: why must communities rely on provincial departments, journalists, or national-level police messaging when the crisis is hyper-local and unfolding live in their own streets and schools?

This matters because silence is not neutral in a low-trust environment; it is interpreted. Trust in the police is already under strain and the data is blunt. Afrobarometer’s 2024 South Africa dispatch on public views of the police reports that only about one-third of South Africans say they trust the police, while large majorities perceive corruption and improper practices as common. When trust is this fragile, digital absence becomes a multiplier of suspicion: people assume the station is overwhelmed, uninterested or hiding something and those assumptions harden into behaviour. Cooperation declines. Reporting declines. Rumours become “truth” through repetition. And when communities feel abandoned, the temptation toward vigilantism rises. This is exactly why station-level visibility is not a cosmetic add-on; it is part of restoring legitimacy in everyday governance.

But here’s the constraint that policy-makers must confront honestly: local police stations are not absent online merely because of capacity — they are absent because of institutional rules and centralised control. SAPS has, at times, explicitly communicated that no station or sub-structure may run social media accounts without approval. The public can see this posture directly in official messaging from SAPS’ verified channels, for example, this SAPS post referencing restrictions on unauthorised station-level social media accounts. Centralisation may protect brand consistency but it undermines the very thing communities need most during crises: speed, locality and a credible voice that can confirm facts, discourage retaliation, and signal that the state is present. In a viral moment, a delayed national statement does not calm a neighbourhood; a trusted local response does.

This is where the governance argument becomes unavoidable. The Constitution expects public administration to be responsive, transparent and accountable not only in annual reports but also in daily interactions. When a violent incident trends in a municipality, people aren’t asking for polished national messaging; they are asking: “Is the station aware? Are officers on scene? What should we do? How do we report safely? Is there a suspect description? Is it safe to move?” These are local questions requiring local answers. Digital participation has effectively become part of the social contract: citizens will share information, evidence and warnings — and in return they expect institutions to show up, listen and respond with clarity. If the state’s frontline safety institution cannot show up where the public is already gathered, it should not be surprised when the public begins to organise without it.

Worse still, digital absence creates the perfect conditions for the spread of misinformation. South Africa has already seen how quickly online narratives can inflame conflict when credible state voices are missing. The July 2021 unrest remains a defining example. The SAHRC’s July Unrest Report (final, January 2024) documents the scale of the crisis (including loss of life and massive economic harm) and reflects how social fracture, mobilisation and information flows shaped events. Alongside it, the Presidency’s Expert Panel report into the July 2021 civil unrest interrogates the failures of detection, coordination, and response. The lesson for local policing is simple: you cannot counter rumours, incitement or panic that originate outside the platform ecosystem where they spread. Monitoring is not enough. Communities want engagement that is credible, immediate and locally grounded, which reduces heat and increases order.

So what should “active” station-level social media actually mean? It does not mean a dormant page that posts generic safety tips once a month. It means a verified, accountable presence that can acknowledge incidents early (“We are aware of the video circulating…”), guide reporting (“Here’s how to submit information safely…”), correct misinformation (“This rumour is false; this is what we can confirm…”), and communicate protective actions (“Patrols have been deployed; please avoid the area…”). It means building digital relationships before the crisis, so that when something happens, the station is already a trusted node, not a stranger arriving after the damage is done. It means treating social media as part of the community policing infrastructure, not as optional PR.

SAPS already recognises the digital terrain but recognition must evolve into localised practice. Public-facing SAPS communication has, for years, referenced social media as a tool in policing and service delivery. For example, SAnews’ report on SAPS using social media to monitor service delivery shows that the institution has long understood the value of digital feedback loops. Yet monitoring service delivery complaints is not the same as crisis engagement and national accounts are not the same as station-level legitimacy. The public not only wants to be observed; they also want to be heard, reassured and guided in real time, particularly when emotions are high and misinformation is circulating.

This is where reform must be practical, not rhetorical. If central leadership is concerned about reputational risk, the answer is not a blanket prohibition; it is effective governance design, including training, protocols, escalation pathways and clear ethical guidelines. Station accounts can be operated by designated officers, bound by standard operating procedures and audited for compliance, exactly the way other sensitive public functions are managed. Messaging can be template-driven during critical incidents to prevent speculative posts. Comments and direct messages can be triaged with explicit disclaimers (“not monitored 24/7” paired with emergency contact numbers), while still allowing for acknowledgement and updates. The point is not perfect communication; it is visible responsiveness that reduces panic and strengthens trust.

Local station commanders should see this as a leadership obligation, not an admin burden. Being digitally present is a form of accountability: it signals that the station is not hiding behind central bureaucracy when communities are scared. It also enhances investigative capacity, as communities already share leads online, including images, videos, vehicle descriptions and patterns of movement. A trusted station page can channel that information into safer, more structured reporting processes, reducing the spread of harmful doxxing and retaliation. In this way, station-level digital presence is not only good governance; it is operationally smart policing.

South Africa does not need to invent this from scratch. We already have the public evidence that virality triggers state action, as seen in the Gauteng bullying case and other viral incidents where public attention accelerated investigations. We also have credible evidence that misinformation and mobilisation can intensify crises when the state is digitally absent, as the post-2021 unrest reports show. And we have robust indicators that trust in the police is weak, meaning legitimacy must be rebuilt through visible, everyday responsiveness. The question, then, is not whether local police should show up online — it is whether SAPS and station leadership are willing to treat digital presence as part of constitutional responsiveness rather than a risk to be avoided.

If local police stations want communities to cooperate, comply, and believe in the rule of law, they must meet people where they are and people are online. The next crisis will not wait for a press release. The next viral video will not pause while approvals are being processed and moved up a chain. The public will assemble digitally in minutes. The only question is whether local policing will be present as a credible stabilising force or whether it will arrive late, after the damage to trust has already spread.

Dr Lesedi Senamele Matlala is a public governance scholar, evaluation specialist, and Senior Lecturer in Public Management, Governance and Public Policy at the University of Johannesburg. He is the Chair of the South African Monitoring and Evaluation Association (SAMEA) and has published widely on digital governance, citizen-based monitoring, public accountability and state responsiveness in South Africa. His work focuses on strengthening democratic institutions and evidence-informed decision-making in the public sector.