Malawi’s media ‘crisis’ is bigger than the newsroom

A blistering courtroom critique of journalists reveals not just professional failings but the deeper economic and institutional fragility undermining democratic accountability in Malawi.

In a single ruling, Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda of Malawi’s high court did what years of donor-funded media training and press freedom reports failed to accomplish: he ignited a national reckoning about the quality of Malawian journalism.

Embedded in his 12 February 2026 judgment in Major General Francis Blessings Kakhuta Banda & Others vs Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet was a blistering critique of the country’s press corps.

Reporters, he wrote, produce stories that are “utterly unfounded and without merit but just full of rhetoric and propaganda”.

Invoking Bertrand Russell, he suggested that journalists misunderstand what they hear in court. He mocked the invocation of press freedom as a shield for incompetence and derided a radio station for illustrating stories about Malawian judges with photographs of foreign jurists, calling it “vincible ignorance”.

The language was caustic but the anxieties it exposed are real.

Still, Nyirenda’s intervention does more than illuminate a failing newsroom culture. It exposes a deeper structural fragility at the intersection of poverty, institutional weakness and democratic transition — a fragility that is not unique to Malawi. The country’s journalism sector operates under extreme economic strain.

Salaries remain well below living wage thresholds, a reality documented more than a decade ago in the study Starving the Messenger and still evident today in petitions by junior reporters who describe themselves as reduced to beggars. Low pay does not merely depress morale; it distorts incentives.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, undercompensated journalists face systemic exposure to “brown-envelope journalism”, the quiet exchange of money for coverage. In such environments, ethical decay is less an individual moral failure than a predictable outcome of structural vulnerability.

The training infrastructure compounds the problem. Despite a population approaching 20 million, the pipeline of formally trained journalists remains narrow and specialised legal reporting — one of the most complex beats in any media ecosystem — receives minimal focused instruction. This deficit is not peculiar to Malawi.

Across the continent, legal journalism is structurally underdeveloped. Courts operate in technical language. Law schools rarely collaborate with media institutions.

Newsrooms facing shrinking revenues assign court beats to junior reporters who can document proceedings but struggle to interpret implications. Nyirenda’s frustration with shallow legal coverage echoes similar complaints in Zimbabwe, Kenya and South Africa. But identifying the symptom does not resolve the institutional causes.

Since the democratic transition of 1994, media pluralism has expanded dramatically, from two broadcasters to dozens of radio and television stations. This trajectory mirrors developments in countries such as Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana, where deregulation fuelled rapid media proliferation.

But proliferation is not the same as capacity. Across emerging democracies, the gap between constitutional guarantees and functional capability remains wide. Legal frameworks promise press freedom, markets promise competition and donors promise training. What they do not guarantee is sustainability.

Licensing regimes, dollar-denominated regulatory fees and additional local taxation have forced the closure of several broadcast outlets in recent years, costing hundreds of journalists their jobs.

A shrinking industry reduces institutional memory, weakens editorial oversight and accelerates the deskilling of the profession. When newsrooms contract, complexity suffers first. Investigative and legal reporting are expensive; sensationalism is cheap.

Malawi’s declining performance on global press freedom indices reflects not only political pressure but economic fragility, underscoring a broader truth: press freedom is not merely a legal condition. It is an economic one.

Nyirenda’s critique carries force precisely because parts of it are true. Court reporting in Malawi is often shallow. Some coverage is careless. Credentialing remains loose and self-regulatory bodies lack enforcement capacity.

But his rhetorical framing introduces its own risks. Press freedom is constitutionally protected. When a sitting judge mocks its invocation, even sarcastically, he signals impatience with a foundational democratic safeguard. In fragile democracies, language from the bench matters.

Judicial legitimacy depends not only on legal correctness but on public trust. Courts in transitional societies frequently serve as stabilising institutions amid executive overreach and political volatility. Public rebukes of the media risk entrenching adversarial dynamics at a moment when institutional cooperation is crucial.

The case in question was itself politically charged, involving the redeployment of senior military officers into civilian state enterprises. Civil-military boundaries in young democracies are inherently sensitive.

Media confusion around such cases often reflects institutional opacity: rulings delivered in chambers, procedural shifts between judges and limited public briefings — conditions that generate information asymmetry.

When official communication is thin, interpretation fills the gap. Misinterpretation becomes easier. Blaming reporters alone oversimplifies a more complex institutional ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the broader political economy of information has shifted dramatically. More than half of Malawians now access news primarily through social media platforms, where misinformation spreads faster than institutional corrections.

Newsrooms lacking verification technology struggle to compete with synthetic content and partisan amplification.

Advertising revenues fragment as global digital platforms capture attention and market share, leaving local outlets financially weakened. Under these conditions, journalists face structural disadvantages that judicial reprimand cannot solve.

If democratic consolidation requires informed citizens, journalism must be treated as infrastructure, akin to courts, electoral commissions and anti-corruption agencies.

Across Africa, media systems are expected to self-sustain in markets too small and too economically fragile to support them adequately. The result is a hybrid fragility: press systems that are formally free but functionally weak.

Nyirenda diagnosed something real. But he diagnosed a symptom while overlooking the disease. The disease is structural underinvestment in media institutions in one of the world’s poorest economies, compounded by regulatory strain, technological disruption and political polarisation.

Judicial contempt will not cure that. Sustainable reform — economic, institutional and professional — might.

Malawi’s predicament is not exceptional. It is emblematic of a broader democratic paradox across sub-Saharan Africa: the rapid expansion of formal freedoms without corresponding institutional depth.

Nyirenda forced a reckoning. Whether that reckoning produces repression or reconstruction remains an open question.

Collins Mtika is a veteran journalist and the Mail & Guardian’s special correspondent in Mzuzu, Malawi. He is also the director of Centre for Investigative Journalism Malawi