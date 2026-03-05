Power decides whose voice becomes truth and whose reputation has staying power

In any society, power decides whose voice becomes truth.

In society, power decides whose voice becomes truth. From boardrooms to media, from public policy to global discourse, who is heard and who is legitimised shapes reputations, determines influence and defines legacy. Too often, we reduce reputation to personal character or effort, which it is but the reality is more complex. Credibility emerges where voice meets access and power, where institutions decide whose words matter and whose sidelines are ignored.

The loudest voice is not always the most truthful and the most visible is not always the most informed. Authority can be assumed rather than earned. Take, for instance, certain leaders who are loud on social media and pose their noise as truth. Such leaders are extremely visible in an attempt to garner mass and grassroots support through ignorant and often hyperbolic statements. They assume that noise will translate into pragmatic policy.

Platforms, networks and institutions decide whose voice is amplified and whose is ignored. Perceptions can be managed — this is the work of public relations, intentionally or otherwise — and audiences are often invited to treat access as evidence of legitimacy. What communicators have done is convince leaders that the more they regurgitate, the more people feel safe in ascertaining the truth or a sense of belonging. Most people may never understand that this is often a strategy. We see this in business, politics and media, especially politics and media and it is increasingly visible on the global stage, where messaging, narratives and reputations are carefully curated to influence public opinion, decision-making, prosecutions and even global peace.

Legitimacy is not simply earned on merit, as we have seen with presidents kidnapping presidents. Credentials, titles or proximity to power can confer credibility before a word is spoken, as seen with certain South African tech giants. Even the most capable individuals can struggle to be heard if they are not operating within systems that validate their presence, as with human rights lawyers, changemakers and people who challenge the status quo.

Access is therefore a form of currency; without it, even the clearest and most articulate voice may fail to translate into influence.

This is why it is important to approach reputation strategically. Insight, talent and innovation are just as important but they are insufficient without understanding who is listening, through which channels and under what conditions words will be treated as credible. Reputation is not the cause-and-effect echo of effort alone; it reflects systems that elevate some voices and silence others.

Renowned crisis manager and founder of Smith & Company, Judy Smith, demonstrates how reputation can be protected, enhanced or repaired through intentional narrative management. She shows that reputation is shaped as much by how others interpret your actions as by the actions themselves. When access and legitimacy intersect, reputations are fragile. A skilled professional may be overlooked if they cannot frame the narrative around their work. Strategic thinking about voice, credibility and visibility is therefore essential for anyone wishing to influence perceptions meaningfully.

Reputation and voice are inseparable from power. Oprah Winfrey demonstrates how access to a platform can turn a personal story into cultural authority. Michelle Obama shows how disciplined messaging, visibility in influential spaces and consistent credibility allow voices to be heard and respected. These reputations were deliberately built, reinforced through access and legitimised by institutions that amplified their messages.

Exclusion carries tangible consequences. When only certain voices are present in decision-making rooms, narratives, investment decisions and policies are filtered through narrow perspectives. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s warning about the danger of a single story is not merely cultural; it is reputational. When dominant narratives control how communities or individuals are perceived, reputations are reduced to stereotypes, biases emerge, achievements are undervalued and potential is ignored for tokenism. Voices that can challenge existing structures and act on new ideas are too often silenced.

The responsibility of shaping reputation is therefore dual. Individuals must craft their own voice strategically while also creating pathways for others to be recognised. This is not charity; it is ubuntu. It is an investment in a more accurate and just system of influence — an investment in people. Platforms, networks and institutions must be engaged intentionally, because without deliberate action, even the most significant contributions risk being misinterpreted, overlooked or diminished.

When asked how to begin to change or truly eradicate injustice, my answer is that language is a tool of power; how we say things and what we say is a form of conditioning. Toni Morrison emphasised that words are political instruments; how we use them can reinforce or disrupt existing hierarchies. The stories we tell, the spaces we occupy and the narratives we amplify influence how reputations are perceived. Deliberate use of language and strategic engagement with platforms are essential for anyone seeking to shape perception and build lasting influence.

Ultimately, reputation is not only about self-presentation or self-preservation. If we are honest about power, access and legitimacy conferred by others — such as the fourth estate, institutions of power and stakeholders — some voices are amplified because they are permitted to speak and others are muted because systems preserve existing hierarchies. Recognising this reality is critical for anyone who wants their work, ideas or leadership to be taken seriously. When voice, legitimacy and access align, reputation becomes more than perception; it becomes leverage, a tool to amplify influence, inspire and propel change.

In any society, power decides whose voice becomes truth. Those who understand this and act intentionally can ensure their voices, and the voices of those around them, are heard, respected and trusted. Reputation, when approached strategically, is one of the most powerful instruments anyone can wield to create impact, shape legacy and build a meaningful presence in the world.

Luthando Madhlopa is an active citizen, reputation management alchemist and gender equality and equity champion