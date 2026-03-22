Best check the law before renovating

Due diligence: Groot Constantia wine estate in Cape Town was built in the 17th century. If a structure is older than 60 years, you should assume that heritage legislation might apply unless proven otherwise. Photo: Martinvl

Every property person in Cape Town has heard at least one horror story from the Atlantic Seaboard. The kind of story that starts with big plans and ends with lawyers, fines — and an expensive lesson.

One of the most repeated versions goes something like this: A buyer purchases an older house with the intention of demolishing it and building something new. Plans are drawn, budgets are calculated and expectations are high.

Then, somewhere along the way, someone discovers that the property is protected by heritage.

Suddenly, the rules change.

No demolition or major alterations are allowed. In some cases, you can’t even install new windows without approval.

What many people do not realise is that heritage restrictions sit in a separate legal framework from zoning, title deeds and municipal building plans. You can have all your municipal approvals in place and not be allowed to touch the structure.

Cor van Deventer, the director at VDM Attorneys, says this is one of the most common misunderstandings buyers make.

“People assume that if the zoning allows redevelopment, then the property can be changed. That is not correct.

“Heritage protection is governed by separate legislation and approval must be obtained from the relevant heritage authority before any demolition or alteration can take place,” he explained.

In the Western Cape, that authority is usually the Provincial Heritage Resources Authority, while nationally, the South African Heritage Resources Agency oversees certain protected sites.

The bodies have the power to stop work, issue fines and even force an owner to restore a building that was altered without permission.

And yes, the stories about desperate developers doing something reckless to get around the rules are not just urban legends.

Property circles talk about a case where an owner allegedly drove a truck into a protected structure after discovering it could not be demolished.

The idea was basic: if the building no longer existed, the restriction fell away.

Unfortunately for that building owner, it does not work like that.

Van Deventer said the law was clear on that point.

“Damaging or demolishing a protected structure without approval can amount to a criminal offence. In some cases, owners have been ordered to rebuild the structure exactly as it was.

“The cost of restoring a heritage building can be far higher than the original purchase price.”

The problem is that many buyers discover the restrictions only after the deal is done.

Heritage status is not always obvious when you walk through a property and it does not always appear in the way people expect when they look at municipal documents.

This is why proper due diligence matters far more than most buyers realise.

Van Deventer said a simple rule applied in South Africa.

If a structure is older than 60 years, you should assume that heritage legislation might apply until proven otherwise.

“Once a building is older than 60 years, the law requires heritage approval before demolition or certain alterations, even if the property is not formally declared a heritage site.

“Buyers should always obtain written confirmation of the heritage status before making plans,” he said.

This is particularly relevant in older suburbs, coastal areas, historic towns and parts of the Atlantic Seaboard where many homes were built decades ago and fall within protected zones.

The risk is not just financial. Work done without the correct permits can be stopped immediately and the owners can be fined.

Projects can be delayed for years and in extreme cases, development rights can effectively be lost.

For investors and developers, this can turn what looked like a profitable project into a legal and financial nightmare.

For ordinary homeowners, it can mean discovering that the renovation you budgeted for is not allowed.

The reality is that property ownership in South Africa comes with more layers of regulation than most people expect.

Title deeds, zoning, building plans, heritage approvals, environmental rules, servitudes and body corporate restrictions can all apply to the same piece of land and they do not always speak to one another.

That is why the smartest buyers ask more questions before they sign, not after. Because heritage rules do not disappear just because you did not know about them. And they definitely do not disappear if you try to drive a truck through the problem.