Dangers of killing peacekeepers

Vital role: Unifil at work in south Lebanon. Photo: Unifil-Pio

On 30 and 31 March 2026, three peacekeepers from Indonesia’s UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) contingent lost their lives. The security council convened on 31 March to address the implications of this tragedy, recognising its significance not only for Indonesia but as an indicator of challenges faced by the UN.

The secretary-general denounced the killings and the disregard for international law. Indonesia’s permanent representative expressed condolences and condemned the attack, calling for investigations, accountability and enhanced protection for peacekeepers — requests echoed by other council members.

It is notable that the term “peacekeeping” does not appear in the UN charter.

Nevertheless, for eight decades the UN has employed peacekeeping as a prominent mechanism to uphold the charter’s core objective of maintaining international peace and security.

Articles 1 and 2 establish the organisation’s goals; Chapter VII (Articles 39–51) outlines the council’s response to threats and the authorisation of enforcement actions.

Peacekeeping developed at the intersection between principle and practice, relying on the willingness of member states to support it.

The model began in 1948 with the establishment of the UN Truce Supervision Organisation (Untso), pursuant to security council resolution 50, after the first Arab–Israeli war. Untso monitored a ceasefire in Palestine.

The modest mission laid the foundation for contemporary peacekeeping principles — consent of the parties, impartiality and limited use of force. The principles are significant only if attacks on peacekeepers are prosecuted as crimes.

Untso has reported 50 fatalities, not all attributable to hostile actions. For example, Commandant René de Labarrière (France) was killed after his vehicle struck a mine in July 1948. His death is generally considered the first loss of a UN peacekeeper in active service.

Today, the fatalities are documented. The UN’s dataset tracks deaths since 1948. As of 31 December 2025, there have been 4 476 reported fatalities, with about 1 070 attributed to malicious acts. Recent incidents have occurred mainly in the Central African Republic (CAR), Mali and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Unfortunately, attacks often result in inadequate investigation and low conviction rates, perpetuating an accountability gap. A 2025 report by the UN Office of Legal Affairs underscored that impunity remains prevalent and justice is rarely attained.

Since 2020, more than 95 individuals have reportedly been convicted of crimes related to the killing of UN peacekeepers, which is insufficient, particularly in Mali, the CAR and DRC, where the danger-to-justice gap persists. In Mali, 172 peacekeepers have died since 2013, yet only three convictions have followed. In the CAR, 38 investigations into the deaths of 51 peacekeepers yielded few results. Monusco, the UN peacekeeping force in the DRC, recorded 50 convictions for 51 fatalities.

Of roughly 1 070 malicious deaths, only a small proportion has led to investigations, trials or convictions. This shortfall prompted the adoption of security council resolution 2589 and the introduction of A4P+ accountability commitments by member states. Accountability should be the norm and it should be strictly adhered to by member states.

When investigations are delayed and prosecutions lapse, international law is weakened and perceived as optional. Deterrence relies on the expectation of consequences; without it, risks to UN personnel increase. The loss of peacekeepers correlates directly with the gap between criminal acts and effective prosecution.

This issue also affects the willingness of governments to participate in peacekeeping missions. Political costs rise when accountability is lacking, which may lead to fewer troop deployments and reduced UN capacity to fulfil its mandate of maintaining international peace and security.

Civilians bear the greatest burden in conflict zones. A reduced presence of neutral UN peacekeepers can decrease protection, humanitarian access and resources for vulnerable populations.

Each unaddressed attack undermines the legitimacy of the UN and reinforces perceptions of impotence.

Security council resolution 2589 (2021) must be implemented. The council and member states should also consider additional measures, including imposing financial penalties on parties responsible for peacekeeper fatalities, even absent individual criminal responsibility.

Political measures, such as suspending voting rights for states complicit or neglectful in prosecutions, should be debated. A concerted effort is necessary to pursue non-state actors suspected of crimes against UN peacekeepers.

Member states must elevate peacekeeping beyond mere symbolism, treating it as a solemn obligation. Effective deterrence and justice require political commitment: to investigate, prosecute and hold perpetrators accountable. Leadership from the security council is essential to reduce impunity.

Peacekeepers and humanitarian workers remain vital for civilian protection. Persisting impunity not only endangers future missions but jeopardises humanitarian corridors and the UN’s foundational promise — to safeguard future generations from conflict and devastation.

Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah is a staff member of the UN Development Programme. He is an expert on helping countries overcome development challenges.