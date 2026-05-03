Investing for the price of a coffee

Piece of the pie. Instead of saving for years to buy one flat, you could own slices of office parks, shopping centres and logistics hubs across the country, starting with as little as R50. Photo: Supplied

Property investment often feels like a gated community. The traditional view is that you need millions of rand or a massive bank loan to participate. This perception keeps many potential investors on the sidelines.

However, the South African market offers several vehicles that allow you to own high-quality assets without a R2 million deposit.

The most accessible entry point is through Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits). Think of them as the “Uber of property ownership” — you don’t need to own the car to benefit from the ride.

Growthpoint is a prime example of the structure. A Reit is more than just a listed company; it is a specific legal entity designed to pass income to its shareholders. The funds are required by regulation to distribute at least 75% of their taxable earnings to shareholders annually as dividends. In practice, many distribute closer to 80% to 90%.

The structure also ensures that investors receive a consistent income stream while the fund avoids corporate tax on the distributions. That’s important because it turns property from something that pays off only one day when you sell into something that pays you consistently along the way.

Over the long term, listed property in South Africa has delivered average dividend yields of 7% to 10%, depending on the cycle. That’s materially higher than what many investors get from traditional income products and in many cases, it comes with the added benefit of capital growth.

Instead of saving for years to buy one flat, you could own slices of office parks, shopping centres and logistics hubs across the country, starting with as little as R50.

One of the biggest advantages of listed property is that you can choose your story. If you prefer specific regions or sectors, you can tailor your portfolio to your outlook.

If you believe semigration is reshaping the country, then Spear gives you a focused bet on the Western Cape, a region that has consistently outperformed in terms of governance, infrastructure and economic activity.

If you’ve ever noticed how self-storage facilities seem to pop up everywhere (and never look empty), Stor-Age offers a pure-play exposure to the trend. Globally, the self-storage sector has shown occupancy rates often above 85 to 90%, even during downturns which is a sign of how “sticky” the demand really is.

Then there’s logistics, arguably the most important property theme of the past decade.

Every time you click “buy now”, there’s a warehouse somewhere making that happen.

Companies like Equites and Fortress own the backbone of the e-commerce economy: distribution centres, logistics parks and last-mile delivery hubs.

The growth of online retail in South Africa, while behind global peers, has been accelerating at double-digit rates annually and that demand flows directly into these assets.

On the other end of the spectrum, Fairvest focuses on neighbourhood and township retail. While high-end malls struggle with vacancies, these community centres often show more resilient rental collections and consistent foot traffic because they cater to everyday needs like groceries, pharmacies and essential services.

The above investment examples showcase different sectors with different risks and opportunities yet all are accessible from the same brokerage account.

Technology has also introduced fractional ownership through platforms like EasyProperties. The platform allows you to invest in specific residential blocks of flats. Instead of buying an entire flat, you can choose a specific building and buy a stake in it. This lowers the barrier to entry for residential property to just a few rand.

Liquidity and leverage are the final pieces of the puzzle. Unlike a physical building that can take months to sell, listed shares can be traded instantly on the JSE. You can also lend against your shares the way you would take out a bond against a physical property. This provides a way to access capital without selling your assets and remains a sophisticated way to manage a portfolio.

When considering companies to invest in, particularly with a focus on leverage and liquidity, it is crucial to evaluate their debt levels carefully. Aim to choose companies where

debt does not exceed 40% of their total assets.

This ensures that the company maintains a healthy balance sheet and reduces the risk of financial instability. Companies with lower debt levels are generally better equipped to weather economic downturns and can allocate more resources to growth opportunities rather than servicing high debt.

This prudent approach helps safeguard your investment and provides greater peace of mind in managing your portfolio.

Casey Sprake, a market strategist at AG Capital, highlights the ability to diversify across sectors and geographies with small amounts of capital being a game-changer for the average South African.

“From a capital markets perspective, South Africa’s listed property sector is slowly once again repositioning itself as a yield-plus-growth asset class, where disciplined balance sheets, sector specialisation and improving funding conditions are starting to restore investor confidence after a tough cycle.

“For retail investors, that means access not just to property but to a more liquid, diversified and institutionally managed income stream that behaves very differently from direct ownership.”

In other words, Casey is saying that this isn’t just about access anymore, rather it’s about better access. She also points out that these instruments are powerful tools for financial inclusion, offering transparency, professional management and diversification that most individual landlords can’t achieve on their own.

Owning an industrial park or a shopping centre is no longer reserved for the ultra-wealthy.

You can start building your property empire through your brokerage with the capital you have available today.

The mindset change from physical ownership to listed assets provides a more flexible and accessible path to long-term wealth.

You don’t need millions to get started. Just a brokerage account, a bit of curiosity and yes … sometimes just the price of a coffee.