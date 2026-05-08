SA’s Constitution at 30, a shared compact

Blueprint: As we reflect on 30 years of constitutional democracy, some are questioning whether the Constitution has lived up to its transformative promise or not. Photo: X / @OCJ_RSA

Thirty years ago, on 8 May 1996, South Africa chose an audacious path. In the wake of a brutal past defined by exclusion, dispossession and engineered inequality, the country did not simply replace one legal order with another.

It reimagined the very purpose of law. Three decades on, the Constitution stands as both a triumph and a test: a triumph of the human spirit and a test of whether we have the resolve to turn its promise into lived reality.

At its core, South Africa’s Constitution is a transformative document that does not pretend that law is neutral in a society scarred by structural injustice. Instead, it demands that law be used consciously to redress the past and build a more equal future.

For this reason, it goes beyond civil and political rights to include socio-economic rights such as access to housing, healthcare, education and social security. It recognises a simple but profound truth: freedom that does not improve the material conditions of people is hollow and dignity cannot thrive amid deprivation. Thus, the Constitution serves as a blueprint for social change.

From its earliest days, the Constitution has been a contested document. For many, it represents a historic breakthrough and a foundation on which a just society can be built — a safeguard against the return of arbitrary power and a compass for transformation.

For others, it is viewed with scepticism and frustration. Critics argue that the Constitution has not delivered economic emancipation at the scale or speed required; that it reflects compromises that have constrained radical redistribution; and that it has, at times, been invoked to defend existing patterns of privilege.

These tensions are real and cannot be dismissed. But neither should they lead to a simplistic conclusion that the Constitution is the obstacle to progress.

A constitution, by design, does not implement itself. It sets out values, establishes institutions and provides mechanisms for accountability. But for effective implementation, it requires political will, administrative competence and social mobilisation. The belief that a constitutional text alone can transform society is as misplaced as the claim that it is the primary barrier to transformation. The Constitution can be a powerful enabling instrument, depending on who wields it.

Crucially, it is also a living document. Its endurance lies in its capacity to evolve and be amended in response to new conditions and shifting societal needs. This adaptability is what keeps our democracy alive and relevant. Each generation carries both the right and the responsibility to shape the Constitution so that it can respond to its realities while remaining anchored in its founding values.

Over the past three decades, South Africa has seen compelling examples of the Constitution at work. Courts have upheld its principles in ways that have expanded access to essential services, protected vulnerable communities and reinforced the rule of law. Civil society organisations have used it as a tool to advocate for justice, turning legal rights into tangible outcomes. These successes demonstrate that when institutions function and citizens are engaged, constitutional promises can be realised.

At the same time, the gap between constitutional ideals and lived experience remains deeply concerning. Inequality continues to define the social landscape. Millions still struggle with unemployment, inadequate housing and limited access to quality education and healthcare.

Spatial divisions inherited from the past continue to shape opportunity and exclusion. Service delivery failures and governance weaknesses undermine public trust. Corruption, though increasingly confronted, has eroded confidence in the ability of the state to act in the public interest.

These realities have fuelled a growing sense of disillusionment. It is in this context that some have turned their frustrations towards the Constitution itself, questioning whether it has lived up to its transformative promise. But this line of argument risks misdiagnosing the problem.

The Constitution cannot be held responsible for failures of implementation because it does not appoint officials, manage budgets or enforce accountability. When institutions are weakened, ethical standards are compromised and governance falters, the result is not a failure of constitutional design but a failure to uphold constitutional principles.

This distinction is important because it shapes how we respond. If the Constitution is seen as the problem, the temptation is to abandon or undermine it. If, however, we recognise that the challenge lies in its implementation, the task becomes one of renewal — of strengthening institutions, rebuilding capacity and recommitting to the values it enshrines.

The Constitution envisages a capable, ethical and developmental state that can translate rights into services, policies into outcomes and resources into opportunities. Building such a state requires sustained effort.

This involves professionalising the public service and ensuring that competence and integrity are rewarded. It demands transparency in procurement, accountability in financial management and responsiveness in service delivery. Without these foundations, constitutional rights will not be worth the paper they are written on.

However, the responsibility does not rest with the state alone. The Constitution is a shared compact and its effectiveness depends on active citizenship. Too often, democratic participation is reduced to voting every few years.

While elections are indispensable to democracy, they are not sufficient to sustain it. A constitutional democracy requires an active citizenry that participates, organises, demands accountability and helps shape the policies that affect their lives.

This also requires a shift in civic culture. A society that normalises corruption, tolerates mediocrity or disengages from public life cannot expect the Constitution to deliver on its promise.

Education plays a critical role in this regard. A constitution cannot endure if it is understood only by legal experts. Its values must be widely known, debated and internalised.

Civic education should equip citizens not only with knowledge of their rights but with an understanding of how those rights can be claimed and protected. It should foster a sense of agency, empowering ordinary citizens to become active participants in the constitutional project.

Economic transformation remains one of the most pressing challenges in realising the Constitution’s vision. While the document does not prescribe a specific economic model, it is clear about the outcomes it seeks: reduced inequality, expanded opportunity and a life of dignity for all.

Achieving these outcomes requires co-ordinated action and policies that promote inclusive growth, investment in infrastructure and human capital and support for small and emerging enterprises. It requires addressing structural barriers that limit participation in the economy while also ensuring that redistribution mechanisms provide immediate relief to those in need.

These are complex tasks that demand collaboration across society. Government, business, labour and civil society must move beyond narrow interests towards a shared commitment to the national good. Social compacts are essential in navigating trade-offs and aligning efforts. Without such co-operation, progress will remain fragmented and uneven.

Trust is the thread that binds these efforts together. A constitutional democracy cannot function without it. When citizens trust that institutions are fair, that leaders act with integrity and that their voices matter, they are more likely to participate constructively.

When trust erodes, disengagement and polarisation follow. Rebuilding trust requires consistent accountability, transparent decision-making and leadership that is honest about both achievements and challenges.

As we reflect on 30 years of constitutional democracy, we are confronted with a simple but profound truth: the Constitution, on its own, cannot deliver a better life. Its value lies in how it is used, how it is defended and how it is translated into the lived experiences of citizens.

As South Africans, we cannot blame the Constitution for what we have failed to do with it. The responsibility lies with those who hold the levers of power and all of us who are part of this democratic project.

As we mark this milestone, let us demand more from our institutions and insist that they serve the people with integrity and competence. Let us participate more actively in our democracy, recognising that citizenship is not a passive role but an active responsibility.

Let us defend the Constitution — not by placing it beyond critique but by ensuring that it remains a living instrument of transformation. Let us use it to confront injustice, expand opportunity and build a society in which every person can thrive.

Cornelius Monama is a communication specialist, who is also part of GCIS (X: @cmonama)