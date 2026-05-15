World Cup as a gauge of African progress

Rising globally: The Argentinian team celebrates winning the WorldCup in Qatar in 2022. Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana each reached the quarter-finals and Morocco went further by reaching the semi-finals. Photo: Fifa

Football, for many, is not merely a sport; it is a passion that borders on the spiritual. Its reach is so vast that it can unite nations, ignite intense rivalries and at times, even trigger national crises fuelled by fervent supporters.

If football is a global religion, then the Fifa World Cup is its most sacred pilgrimage, drawing millions to whichever country Fifa selects as host.

The host nations become temporary “holy sites”, attracting the faithful who gather to witness the artistry and drama of the world’s best players and revel in the game’s most magical moments.

The World Cup’s rich history is marked by unforgettable moments.

The inaugural tournament took place in Uruguay in 1930, under the stewardship of Fifa president Jules Rimet, who is widely credited with helping transform international football.

In a fitting climax, Uruguay defeated Argentina — another footballing powerhouse — to become champions among 13 pioneering nations. Rimet’s vision helped turn the game into the global phenomenon it is today.

As we look ahead to the next World Cup, jointly hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, for many African countries qualifying for the tournament remains a pinnacle. Participation brings immense pride, joy and a powerful sense of collective achievement.

But the World Cup is more than a tournament; it is also a barometer of Africa’s evolving place in the sport, revealing not only the continent’s deepening passion for football but also its growing influence in a realm where athletic excellence intersects with politics, commerce and popular culture.

Egypt was the first African nation to play in a World Cup, making its debut in 1934 when Italy hosted the tournament.

Notably, the edition used a straight knockout format and Italy emerged victorious.

It would take another 36 years before Africa returned to the global stage, when Morocco qualified for the 1970 tournament in Mexico.

For decades, African representation remained limited to just one team a tournament, underscoring the continent’s underrepresentation despite its vast population and passion for the game.

The single-slot allocation for Africa, a continent brimming with potential yet long regarded as footballing novices, began to change as African teams started to defy expectations. Tunisia’s 3-1 victory over Mexico at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina marked the first win by an African side at the finals.

The breakthrough was followed by historic upsets: Algeria’s defeat of West Germany in 1982, Cameroon’s famous victory over defending champions Argentina in 1990, Nigeria’s emphatic 3-0 win against Bulgaria in 1994 and Senegal’s shock triumph over France in the 2002 tournament co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.

The results showed that African teams were not merely filling places — they could compete with and defeat the world’s best, forcing global audiences and Fifa to take notice.

The successes laid the groundwork for further progress: over time, the number of African teams at the World Cup increased.

In 1994, the US-hosted tournament guaranteed three places for African sides, with Nigeria’s victories over Greece and Bulgaria helping dispel stereotypes of Africa as a land of raw, unpolished talent.

By 2010, when South Africa hosted the World Cup — the first time on African soil — the continent had five guaranteed places, with South Africa’s automatic qualification as host raising the total to six.

For the 2026 tournament in North America, Africa has nine direct places, with a possible 10th available through the inter-confederation play-off.

The expansion reflects rising quality and the continent’s growing weight in the football world and broader commercial and political economy of the game.

African football associations account for roughly a quarter of Fifa’s membership.

Yet even with nine direct places — and the 10th from the DRC’s victory in the inter-confederation tournament — Africa’s allocation appears modest relative to its demographic weight, footballing passion and expanding talent base.

The journey from a solitary representative in 1934 to unprecedented representation in 2026 is a measure of Africa’s long, uneven but undeniable march towards full footballing recognition.

Africa’s rise on the world stage is also evident in how its teams have performed at the finals.

Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana each reached the quarter-finals and Morocco went even further by reaching the semi-finals in Qatar in 2022.

The campaigns captured the imagination of fans worldwide and signalled that African sides are no longer romantic outsiders but genuine contenders capable of reshaping the tournament’s hierarchy.

Despite the progress, important challenges remain, particularly in coaching and technical development. African football has long relied on foreign coaches. While the model has, at times, delivered results, it can also slow the development of home-grown tactical expertise and weaken the cultural connection between teams and the nations they represent.

Historically, only a minority of African World Cup campaigns have been led by African coaches.

Building stronger local coaching pipelines is therefore essential for sustained progress and establishing Africa’s footballing credibility on its own terms.

Since 1934, Africa has steadily shed the dismissive label of being a continent of mere raw talent, a perception shaped as much by commercial hierarchies as by sporting judgment.

As Africa’s population, markets and footballing infrastructure continue to expand, Fifa would be remiss to ignore the continent’s rising influence by limiting its opportunities.

African teams have repeatedly produced memorable performances, upset higher-ranked opponents and helped reshape global perceptions of what African football can achieve.

The next step for African football is to advance through the knockout rounds consistently and ultimately, to win the World Cup.

The culmination of the journey would be even more meaningful if an African team, guided by an African coach, were to lift the trophy, silencing sceptics and affirming that Africa has fully arrived on world football’s biggest stage.

The triumph might not come in 2026 but Africa is no longer knocking at the door of world

football. It is steadily forcing the door open.

When the breakthrough finally comes, it will mark a defining moment for both the sport and the continent.

Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah is an expert in African development and socioeconomic transformation.