Homophobia wears pan-Africanist regalia

Civilians and various organisations protest against Uganda banning LGBTQ rights at United Nations Information Centre on March 31, 2023, in Pretoria, South Africa. Uganda became one of 30 African countries to ban same-sex relationships on March 21st. The bill criminalizes identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, asexual, and more (LGBTIQA+). (Gallo Images/Papi Morake)

A political party marching with rainbow colours can itself be a revolutionary act