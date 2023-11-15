Accelerating the rise of the holistic human

While organisations have been dedicating much needed commitment towards progressing tangible efforts geared at the “E” and “G” components of the ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) compass, it would be myopic to not dedicate equal commitment to the “S” component because ESG components are systemic and “S” is where much of the focus on the human being lies.

The World Economic Forum in a paper published in 2022, drew attention to the percentage increase in importance placed on the “S” component of ESG by institutional investors in the United States, indicating that it rose by 15 points to 69% from 2019 to 2020 bringing it above environmental concerns (61%) and governance (68%) for the first time. After the Covid-19 pandemic and coupled with key economic trends of the Great Resignation and increasing levels of burnout, the importance of the “S” component continues to rise. In business, it represents a commitment to addressing critical social issues of justice and equity such as human rights, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB), employee wellbeing, strong community involvement — with a view to forging sustainable, equitable and trusting relations with key stakeholders for the wellbeing of people and the planet.

To create sustainable effect at an organisational and social level, change needs to begin at the individual level – and hence the focus on the human being becomes pivotal. That said, for far too long has the focus on the human in the organisation been reductionist, focusing mostly on a single dimension — the “working self” and demanding a “clean compartmentalisation” of the human at work from the various other dimensions that make up the human.

The following three vectors of transformation signal a movement away from the single unit towards embracing the systemic kaleidoscope of dimensions that make up a more holistic human.

The emergence of the authentic human. Amid the landscape of technological transformation, post-pandemic and the quest to humanise the workplace emerges the need for individuals to establish “real”, “true” and trusting relationships with others through connecting and bonding with them. This means that instead of bringing in only their “working” self and shutting off other dimensions of self, they feel safe enough to bring their “full selves” — the self that does not shy away from honestly sharing the trials and tribulations facing them and admitting that they may not have all the answers to the problems an organisation may face. It is both vulnerability and courage that enables the authentic human to be unlocked in the quest to seek sustainable solutions.

The emergence of the diverse, equitable and inclusive human. While the importance of DEIB has been around for more than a decade, few organisations have fully grasped the powerful value-add and benefits that it holds and hence few have acted with urgency in driving and embedding the right mindsets and practices of a culture of diversity and inclusion — a huge opportunity lost that could bolster organisations with the competitive edge needed to emerge sustainable in the new world of work.

Herein lies the opportunity to move away from the single unit, which values the same thinking, same talent, same markets, same customers, to one that embraces the kaleidoscope of different thinking and perspectives of the various dimensions of diversity — including race, gender, people with disability, LGBTQ plus, ethnic and cultural diversity, generational diversity, different markets and customers. Driving DEIB is more than just acting with a moral compass. It is a smart approach to embedding sustainability in business through diverse solutions leading to innovation, agility and high performance.

The emergence of the holistic healthy human. For far too long has the health and wellbeing of an employee been addressed with a reductionist approach mostly focusing on physical health, safety and wellbeing — the extent to which an individual can competently perform physical tasks and activities without significant discomfort. While the vital importance of an individual’s physical health, safety and wellbeing cannot be dismissed, gone are the days where employees “hand in” their emotional, social and spiritual selves at the “front desk” only to be reclaimed at the end of the day. How can a reality of this kind be sustainable?

The need to rebalance the human aspects with machines, the effect of the pandemic and the rise of the Great Resignation and high levels of burnout amid hybrid working has changed all this. This change has been for the better, refocusing a paradigm shift that draws deep respect for the holistic human — mind, body and spirit. The cocktail of these trends has drawn greater attention to emotional and mental wellbeing with a recent study by the World Economic Forum ranking emotional and financial wellbeing higher in importance than physical wellbeing.

An individual’s social health and wellbeing in building healthy, nurturing, genuine and supportive relationships is increasing in importance as the movement away from silo working towards connection, collaboration and co-creation gains momentum. While previously considered a taboo topic in the workplace, spiritual wellbeing has also emerged as a vital dimension of the holistic healthy human especially when individuals were forced to face up to death and their own mortality during the pandemic. The relentless search for meaning, purpose and the epiphany many experienced after the pandemic and amid the Great Resignation led people to connect with their spirit, faith and religious beliefs, raising the profile on spiritual health and wellbeing.

The positive effect of the ‘holistic human’

The rise of the “holistic human” at the individual level has far reaching effects through extension into the social space. The rise of the authentic human enables a culture of physical and psychological safety at the team, organisational and social level — individuals are more likely to admit mistakes, speak up and build sincere, trusting relationships with various stakeholders.

At the core of driving a culture of DEIB is treating each individual with dignity, respect and fairness while consistently protecting their basic human, social and economic rights. As such, the rise of the diverse, inclusive and equitable human extends this focus to the organisational and social level through the promotion of fair and ethical labour practices and metrics including pay and benefits equity as well as ensuring ethical practices within an organisation’s operations and supply chain networks and combating forced labour.

The rise of the holistic healthy human with a focus on holistic wellbeing extends to the organisational and social level enabling individuals to establish stronger and more meaningful relationships with communities and local stakeholders that they serve, thus contributing positively to society at large. Moreover the call for a paradigm shift about holistic wellbeing and the wellbeing of the planet is beckoning a deeper reflection on the disconnect between the current industrial model of employment that demands endless productivity resulting in high levels of burnout and the restoration and regeneration needed to heal a sick planet.

Towards restoration and regeneration

Humanity is at a precipice. While all of nature operates through a perfectly created ecosystem that is greater than the sum of its parts, this ecosystem is consistently degrading. Change begins at the individual human level and the human being is a vital part of this natural ecosystem. Limiting the human being by focusing only on the single unit amounts to halting the progress towards a socially and environmentally sustainable world.

Embracing the holistic human at the individual, organisational and social level, demands bold, courageous and compassionate leadership powered by a higher purpose and social conscience. The gifts and benefits to a healthy and sustainable society and planet far outweigh the comfort of a reductionist approach.

Varsha Morar is a human capital strategist, thought leader and registered organisational psychologist.