Tips for students on how to avoid being scammed

The festive season is a time for celebration, but for students and matrics preparing to start their studies next year, it’s also a time to prepare for the year ahead. This includes registering with an educational institution, securing accommodation and transport, sourcing textbooks, purchasing laptops, and much more.

But the student journey has become a lucrative source of potential victims for scammers.

Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, exploiting the trust and urgency often associated with online transactions and the need to secure study placement, accommodation and so forth.

Furthermore, students are particularly vulnerable because they may be unfamiliar with common scams or eager to secure deals quickly, amid tough competition for limited space and resources.

Bogus education institutions prey on the desperation of prospective students who did not secure a spot at their preferred institution of higher learning, or those with limited financial means.

But signing up with a bogus institution means the student will have wasted precious time and money, with nothing to show for their efforts after the fact.

It is therefore important to check that the institution is registered with the department of higher education and training’s private higher education provider register on the department’s website, as well as with the Council on Higher Education and Training.

And any credible institution must be able to show an accreditation certificate that details the approved campuses and the qualifications that can be offered on each campus.

All higher education qualifications need to be accredited by the Higher Education Quality Committee of the Council on Higher Education. If they are not accredited, they will not appear on the certificate.

And all qualifications must be registered on the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) and students should ask for the SAQA NQF identity numbers.

Logistical scams

Scammers targeting students also focus on all areas of the value chain, such as offering rooms or other accommodation, transport services and second-hand textbook sales. It is important for a student to understand the risks and stay vigilant, especially when making online purchases or agreements.

Scammers target people on both sides of the transaction, leveraging common vulnerabilities. Common factors that attract them include:

Eager buyers: Students may rush to secure deals on textbooks, electronics or household items at discounted rates, making them prime targets for fake listings.

Trusting sellers: Students selling items such as gaming consoles, laptops or textbooks may be eager to conclude a deal, unknowingly falling victim to fraudulent buyers.

High-value items: Transactions involving popular items such as technology, luxury accessories or event tickets are particularly at risk.

Urgency and emotional stories: Scammers often create urgency or share emotional stories, such as buying for a loved one, to gain trust and pressure victims into quick decisions.

Controlled communication channels: Scammers move conversations to private messaging apps, where they can manipulate and control interactions.

Prospective students should watch out for listings with unusually low prices or buyers willing to pay more than the asking price.

Scammers often accept the price immediately or offer extra for shipping or courier fees. Sellers may also present fake shipping confirmations, while buyers may provide fake payment notifications, such as SMS alerts.

They may also often use couriers not linked to reputable companies, claiming they can’t deliver or pay until additional money is sent. If there are any sudden changes to agreed terms, such as payment methods or delivery details, the student may be on the receiving end of a common scam tactic.

Students are especially vulnerable to scamsters because of the limited time before the new academic year kicks off, but they should always err on the side of caution.

Always do thorough research into the legitimacy of listings. Search the seller’s name, contact details, and product photos online to check for scams.

Also, students should verify the product or service, and demand secure payment options on above-board platforms.

Perhaps the most important of all, if a handover needs to happen, students should choose meeting points in safe public areas.

Don’t let buyers rush or manipulate you into completing a deal. Scammers often create urgency to bypass your safeguards. If something doesn’t feel right, stop the interaction and block the person.

Students should ask for advice if they are unsure. For instance, when applying to an institution, or purchasing academic materials, student support centres at quality higher education institutions will be happy to assist and guide you.

Adrian Garden is the acting dean of academics at The Independent Institute of Education’s Rosebank College.