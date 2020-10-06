Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

Infrastructure key to economic recovery — Ramaphosa

Carefully now: President Cyril Ramaphosa wants localisation at the centre of the ANC's infrastructure-led strategy. (ER Lombard/Gallo Images)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The ANC wants South Africa to build its way out of the current economic crisis, using local industries as the major suppliers for a series of infrastructure projects, which it says will be central to a national economic recovery plan.

This emerged on Tuesday evening as the governing party wrapped up a two-day virtual lekgotla convened by its national executive committee (NEC) to discuss the country’s fiscal malaise and spiralling job losses, which have been worsened by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

‘Lockdown quarter’ sees jobs bloodbath

Addressing the closing session of the lekgotla, which was attended by the ANC’s alliance partners and its deployees in government, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party had committed to a recovery plan that was based largely on using infrastructure as a catalyst.

South Africa’s reconstruction and recovery plan, would, he said, be “an infrastructure-led strategy”, with investments in water, energy, sanitation, housing, roads, health and education, and public transport.

Localisation 

Projects would be driven by the localisation, using South African suppliers, materials and construction companies to increase local industrial activities, Ramaphosa said.


Emphasis would be placed on making use of small business, together with young people, women and co-operatives, as suppliers and labour intensive-labour methods would mean that projects would employ more people.

Ramaphosa said the lekgotla had drafted time frames for the implementation of the programme — the detail of which would be announced in the near future — by the government and had agreed that for the plan to succeed, state debt needed to be brought under control.

“To stabilise public finances the budget deficit must be reduced, borrowing costs must be managed and there must be pro-growth reforms,” he said.

These included large-scale, off-budget investment in energy and a continuation of reforms in sectors including telecommunications, mining, agriculture, manufacturing and tourism. Other reforms to attract investors, and to improve their confidence in doing business in South Africa, would also be part of the package, he said.

Other major areas of focus would be stimulating the green and blue economies; agriculture and stabilising food security; macroeconomic policy interventions; the mainstreaming of gender in public programmes and increased spending on public-employment programmes.

Combating corruption

Ramaphosa said the NEC had confirmed the position that state employees should not conduct business with the state in any way and had committed to further consultation to find the “most appropriate approach” for other politically exposed persons. 

It had noted the effects of corruption and the illicit flow of funds on society and the need for a social compact between all sectors of society to prevent the continuation of corrupt practices.

He described the work being done by the law enforcement agencies — which have made a series of high-profile arrests in the last week — as commendable, saying that “we must leave no stone unturned in dealing with crime and corruption.”
Hawks eye ANC politicians next

The NEC had committed to an approach that balanced the need for a clampdown on corruption and stopping the illicit flow of bribes and money with the right of people to do business, including those who had left the employ of the state.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

Africa

How Africa can curb illicit financial flows to strengthen economies post Covid-19

paul akiwumi -
The AfCFTA is set to be implemented at the same time as the globe tackles post-Covid-19 recovery. Deeping continental integration can help to boost economies, particularly if stemming illicit financial flows is prioritised
Read more
Coronavirus

Teacher union to join Cosatu strike over ‘uncaring employer’

Bongekile Macupe -
Sadtu has accused the state of being an “uncaring employer” for failing to pay salary increases due two years ago
Read more
Opinion

Politicians must be held accountable

Ellapen Rapiti -
Endless, toothless internal integrity committees are not the way out of corruption
Read more
Opinion

Restaurants and taverns traded in alcohol despite the bans

tebele luthuli -
An entirely new supply chain has now been created, and of course it’s untaxed
Read more
Opinion

This beef smells like manure

Paddy Harper -
What’s that animal sound? Is it a Hawk swooping? A chicken roosting? No, it’s Zuma remembering a beef
Read more
Africa

Sierra Leone’s president cracks down on his predecessor

abdul s brima -
Travel bans issued to Ernest Bai Koroma and dozens of top officials as Sierra Leonean corruption investigation gathers momentum
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

EFF MPs to be investigated for disrupting parliamentary proceedings

Under the spotlight will be the Economic Freedom Fighters’ behaviour at the State of the Nation address and during the public enterprise department’s budget speech
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now