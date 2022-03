The unrelenting drive to force immigrants out of South Africa’s informal sector, which employs almost 2.7-million people, will stymie economic growth and prevent competition and innovation in the country, economists have warned.

But the Kathorus Shop Owners Association, which has about 3 000 members comprising small business owners, has rejected the views of economists, and insists that the informal sector should be protected by the state on behalf of South Africans.