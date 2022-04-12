Thandi Modise punts dissolution of ANC women’s league but NWC refuses

A recommendation that the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) be disbanded is said to have been fiercely debated during Monday’s extended national working committee (NWC) meeting, with league president Bathabile Dlamini winning this round.

According to sources with internal knowledge of the meeting, national executive committee (NEC) member Thandi Modise gave a “compelling” report, which highlighted the extent of the rot in the league.

However, the NWC is said to have recommended that the matter be debated at the next national executive committee (NEC) meeting, with some saying that Modise’s recommendation must be ventilated properly.