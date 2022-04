KwaZulu-Natal is this week counting the cost of the damage caused by heavy downpours.

Big businesses in the province have not been spared the ravages of the floods, and again face operational and supply-chain disruptions less than nine months after last July’s riots took their toll.

André Oberholzer, group head of corporate affairs at Sappi, said on Wednesday that the paper giant’s operations had been disrupted by road closures. Sappi’s Saiccor, Tugela and Stanger mills are all in KwaZulu-Natal.