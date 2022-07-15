The Flavour Hunter at Our Local Warm start to a winter workday Brewing some of the best

EAT HERE

The Place Our Local @ 117 Kloof Ideal for Winter warmers Order This Shakshuka — the perfect weekday winter warmer. Our Local gets it right because the trick is to get the balance between perfectly poached eggs and aromatic tomato sauce. It’s served in a hot skillet, with chilli with chunks of creamy feta, and we recommend getting a side of sourdough bread so no sauce gets left behind.



Winter Warmth: Shakshuka is one of the heartiest breakfast feasts, making it a perfect start to a winter morning. It’s quick, full of flavour, and a crowd pleaser, making it perfect for a day of working from one of Our Local’s long library-style tables. Address 117 Kloof Street, Gardens, Cape Town

SIP THIS

Winter warmers require good coffee, especially if you’re starting off your day or sitting down for work. Our Local’s coffee is the weekday beverage of choice, whether you’re a purist and take it black or prefer a flat white.

The Place: Our Local @ 117 Kloof

Signature Bev: Flat White

Ingredients: Keeping it local using Deluxe coffee beans and a selection of local dairy and non-dairy milks.

Price: R26 to R33

Social Media: @our_local (Instagram), Our Local Cape Town (Facebook) and online at Our Local