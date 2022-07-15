Subscribe

Top Six

The Flavour Hunter at Our Local Warm start to a winter workday Brewing some of the best

Hearty: Shakshuka is the perfect balance of eggs and tomato. Photos: David Harrison
0

EAT HERE

The PlaceOur Local @ 117 Kloof
Ideal for Winter warmers 
Order This Shakshuka — the perfect weekday winter warmer. Our Local gets it right because the trick is to get the balance between perfectly poached eggs and aromatic tomato sauce. It’s served in a hot skillet, with chilli with chunks of creamy feta, and we recommend getting a side of sourdough bread so no sauce gets left behind.

Shakshuka: The perfect weekday winter warmer. Our Local gets it right, because the trick is to get the balance of perfectly poached eggs and baked aromatic sauce of tomato. Served in a hot skillet with chilli with chunks of creamy feta, we recommend served with a side of sourdough so no sauce gets left behind. 
You’ll like it ifYou like complex flavours, popping egg yolks and coriander — a most controversial herb, but in shakshuka it’s a necessity.
You like complex flavours, popping egg yolks, and coriander: The most controversial herb, but in a shakshuka it’s a necessity. 
The Friday Mood isWinter warmth — shakshuka is one of the heartiest breakfast feasts around, making it a perfect beginning to a chilly morning. It’s quick, full of flavour and a crowd pleaser — a great way to start to a day of working from one of Our Local’s long, library-style tables. 

Winter Warmth: Shakshuka is one of the heartiest breakfast feasts, making it a perfect start to a winter morning. It’s quick, full of flavour, and a crowd pleaser, making it perfect for a day of working from one of Our Local’s long library-style tables. 
Address117 Kloof Street, Gardens, Cape Town

SIP THIS

Winter warmers require good coffee, especially if you’re starting off your day or sitting down for work. Our Local’s coffee is the weekday beverage of choice, whether you’re a purist and take it black or prefer a flat white. 

Winter Warmers require good coffee. Especially if you’re starting off your day or sitting down for workday, Our Local’s coffee is the weekday beverage of choice, whether you’re a purist and take your coffee black or prefer a flat white. 

The Place: Our Local  @ 117 Kloof

Signature Bev: Flat White 

Address: 117 Kloof Street, Gardens, Cape Town

Ingredients: Keeping it local using Deluxe coffee beans and a selection of local dairy and non-dairy milks. 

Keeping it local using Deluxe coffee beans, and selection of local dairy and non-dairy milks. 

Price: R26 to R33 

Social Media: @our_local (Instagram), Our Local Cape Town (Facebook) and online at Our Local  

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Kimberley Schoeman

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Sport

Brad Binder’s wish list: The MotoGP at Kyalami

Formula One is very close to returning to South Africa and the rider is hopeful that the MotoGP will follow suit
Eyaaz Matwadia
National

Mkhwebane’s hearings revolve around spies and lies

M&G Premium

The suspended public protector did not disclose that she had a copy of a classified intelligence report on a high risk unit in Sars but a recording suggests otherwise
emsie ferreira
Environment

Hands off sacred Khoi land in Cape Town, Amazon!

Open letter to Amazon boss asks that the company stop the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust from continuing construction work on a site sacred to indigenous people and of high environmental significance, despite court ruling
tauriq jenkins & Leslie London & nadine dirks
Top Six

The Flavour Hunter at Our Local Warm start to a...

Imagine a space that is a cave of curiosities, a botanist’s nursery, and library-like cafe with the smell of coffee wafting all around. That’s Our Local @ 117 Kloof.
kimberley schoeman
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×