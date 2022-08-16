Subscribe

Environment

Africa, Caribbean have ‘moral high ground’ on climate change – UN climate change global ambassador

0

An Uber-like app that hails tractors for agriculture, developed in Kenya, a process turning a seaweed that is choking the Caribbean’s shores into fertiliser and using a resin from plastic waste to strengthen concrete. 

These are some of the “unsung” innovative solutions being pioneered in Africa and the Caribbean to help cut emissions and need to be highlighted, according to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Global Ambassador Racquel Moses.

As COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, draws closer, Moses, who is the chief executive of Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator, wants more conversations to be had on how developing economies in the Caribbean and Africa can help each other fight climate change

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Eskom: Stage two load-shedding tonight

Continued blackouts highly likely on Wednesday and Thursday, the energy entity added
Mg Reporter
Politics

MPs dismiss Mkhwebane’s call to subpoena Ramaphosa

The president’s evidence is not necessary to determine whether she is guilty of misconduct, the section 194 committee concludes
emsie ferreira
National

Marikana: There should have been disciplinary proceeding, says Ian Farlam

M&G PREMIUM

The chair of the commission of inquiry says a personal apology from Cyril Ramaphosa would help families of the dead to heal
sonri naidoo
Environment

Sasol gas price hike ‘will hurt South African businesses, consumers’

Jump in price of gas to be challenged in court as controversy roils
mandisa nyathi
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×