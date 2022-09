On Sunday, the collapse of the wall of a slimes dam at the Jagersfontein diamond mine in the Free State led to a 1.5km wide wave of grey mud gushing into the area. It inundated homes, killed one person, injuring more than 70 and displacing hundreds.

“This is not a natural disaster,” said Sputnik Ratau, spokesperson for the water and sanitation department. “That is why, from our point of view, we really are saying to the mine that this is a disaster.”