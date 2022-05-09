Subscribe

Top Six

Watch: The limitations of voluntarism in human rights due diligence frameworks

0

Join the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung and the Mail & Guardian at the Alternative Mining Indaba 2022, for a panel discussion on the opportunities & challenges of institutionalised voluntarism in the era of United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights

On the 28 of December 2021, the High Court in Makanda Municipality delivered an interdict against fossil energy giant Royal Dutch Shell from carrying out a three-dimensional seismic survey for oil and gas, in about 6011-sq-km of the ecologically diverse marine Eastern Cape coast. Environmental activists hail the case as a victory for communities that have been fighting for their customary land rights and fishing rights for decades. The High Court Judge, Gerald Bloem, described Shell’s exploration right as awarded “on the basis of a substantially flawed consultation processes”.

As a departure for analysis, the Shell case brings forward two main issues: The extent of possible environmental damage and the extent in which the human rights of surrounding communities will be affected.

Corporate regulation occurs in the context of voluntary business and human rights frameworks, mainly derived from the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs), endorsed by states and companies including South Africa and, ironically, Shell itself. The UNGPs are a compromise between greater procedural commitments to control human rights in business operations, with the possibility of reinforcement by national legal obligations and full international legal liability for human rights violations. This provides for both opportunities and challenges for compliance from corporates.

Moderator: Athandiwe Saba, deputy editor, Mail & Guardian

Speakers:

Dr Melanie Mueller, German Institute for International and Security Affairs

Sikho Luthano, Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung

Johan Lorenzen, Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

M&G Media

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Top Six

Watch: The limitations of voluntarism in human rights due diligence...

Join the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung in partnership with the Mail & Guardian at a panel discussion live from Cape Town.
mg media
Business

Mantashe sings praises of clean coal but warns it does...

M&G PREMIUM

The minister of mineral resources and energy has long defended South Africa’s continued use of coal
anathi madubela
Business

Eskom reintroduces stage two load-shedding, citing constrained system

Rolling blackouts are to last from 5pm until 10pm on Monday
Stella Mapenzauswa
Politics

Motlanthe predicts the end of the ANC – history is...

South African politics is in a state of flux which must necessarily result in a realignment of political forces
Roger Southall
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×