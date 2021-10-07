 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Top Six

Facebook face plants

  
SUN VALLEY, IDAHO - JULY 08: CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
0

For a few blissful hours this week, Facebook went dark. The social media platform, including subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp, was down on Monday evening and, according to business boffs, its stock dropped nearly 5%, losing Mark Zuckerberg an obscene $7-billion in a matter of hours. 

It was sobering for people to realise how one company has a monopoly on the only means of communication for most of the global south. It was also disconcerting to realise how a company so powerful could be tripped up so easily.

Security experts said the disruption could be the result of an internal error, although sabotage by an insider is not off the table.

“Facebook basically locked its keys in its car,” tweeted Jonathan Zittrain, director of Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society.

Just as Facebook’s Antigone Davis was live on CNBC defending the company over a whistleblower’s damning allegations of a company mired in deceit and the mishandling of research data suggesting Instagram is harmful to the mental health of teenagers, its entire network of services suddenly went offline.

The outage took nearly six hours to be resolved. This is Facebook’s worst incident since the site went offline for more than 24 hours in 2019, and the downtime hit the small businesses and creators who rely on these services for their income the hardest. 

Facebook said the incident was caused by a configuration issue and that it didn’t believe any user data was affected.

This outage comes at a precarious time for Facebook, which is still navigating the fallout of whistleblower Frances Haugen accusing the company of being unwilling to fix its flaws, instead prioritising profits over combating misinformation and hate. 

Haugen came forward last Sunday as the whistleblower behind a series of damaging reports in the Wall Street Journal that have heaped further political pressure on the tech giant. Haugen told the news programme 60 Minutes that Facebook’s priority was making money over doing what was good for the public.

“The thing I saw at Facebook over and over again was there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. And Facebook, over and over again, chose to optimise for its own interests, like making more money,” she said on the programme.

The conspiracy theories about Facebook being at the mercy of a saboteur or tanking itself to overshadow Haugen’s claims pale in comparison to the very real possibility that nobody is in control of anything, especially online. 

If Covid-19 has taught us one thing, it’s that some of the systems we are so reliant on are not as permanent or as secure as we’d like to believe. 

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Kiri Rupiah
Kiri Rupiah is the online editor at the Mail & Guardian.
Luke Feltham
Luke Feltham is a features writer at the Mail & Guardian

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

DA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson faces action over ‘distasteful’ posters

M&G Premium

The Democratic Alliance’s federal executive orders Dean Macpherson to apologise and immediately remove the posters
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
Environment

Eskom is the world’s worst-polluting power company by SO2

M&G Premium

Eskom alone spews more sulphur dioxide into the air than the entire combined power sector emissions of any country except for India
sheree bega

More top stories

Top Six

Facebook face plants

This outage comes at a precarious time for Facebook, which is still navigating the fallout of whistleblower Frances Haugen accusing the company of prioritising profits over combating misinformation and hate
Kiri Rupiah & Luke Feltham
National

High court admits damning recording of alleged police cover-up in...

Brutality trend emerges in trial against Eldorado Park police trio facing charges relating to the murder of Nathaniel Julies
tunicia phillips
Business

‘I am not clear what ill the state bank would...

The governor of the Reserve Bank asks what role a state bank would play in a country where more than 80% of the population has access to financial services
anathi madubela
National

R45m ‘grabber’ case from 2017 haunts top cop Sitole

The alleged intransigence of the national police commissioner Khehla Sitole in working with police watchdog Ipid could see him removed from office
khaya sithole
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×