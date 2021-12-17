African-American farm workers accuse white South Africans of taking their jobs

The modern empire of the United States was built on the backs of those who toiled on its land. Some arrived willingly, planting their flag on the New World; many were forcibly dragged by ship and chain. They built a country that can never escape its history. In that sense it’s not unlike South Africa, where the land question will probably never cease to hover over public life, politics and culture.

Now, the two narratives are intersecting in an interesting way.