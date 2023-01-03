Subscribe

Top Six

Brazil stocks fall on Lula’s first day, led by Petrobras

Brazilian stocks slumped more than three percent on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's first business day in office. (Photo by Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)
0

Brazilian stocks slumped more than three percent on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s first business day in office Monday, led by a selloff of shares in state-run oil company Petrobras.

A day after the veteran leftist took office for a four-year term, succeeding far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, the Sao Paulo stock exchange’s Ibovespa index was down 3.25 percent in afternoon trading.

Petrobras was among the biggest losers, with preferential shares falling 6.6 percent and ordinary shares 5.71 percent.

Analysts say investors are worried over signs of increased government intervention in the economy under Lula, who previously led Brazil from 2003 to 2010.

Petrobras is especially in the spotlight, after Lula extended federal fuel-tax cuts and vowed to change the company’s pricing policy.

“The market’s reading is that there will be more and more interference in state companies, after a period of more free-market policy making” under Bolsonaro, said financial analyst Gilberto Braga of research university Ibmec.

Lula’s pick for chief executive at Petrobras, Senator Jean Paul Prates, said Friday he wanted to change the company’s pricing policy, which currently pegs what consumers pay for fuel to global prices.

Lula, who has also said he favors a price policy overhaul, added to market jitters Monday when he nixed plans launched by Bolsonaro to privatize eight state companies, including Petrobras.

During his campaign, the 77-year-old ex-union leader criticized privatizations of state firms and said he would halt such sell-offs if elected.

© Agence France-Presse

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

The left must break away from the ANC now

Excluded from power in the ruling party, Cosatu and the SACP need to rethink their strategy
Imraan Buccus Guest Author
Sport

Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele

A funeral procession will be held on Tuesday through Santos and past the house of Pele's mother, 100-year-old Celeste Arantes
rodrigo almonacid a
Africa

Iconic Zimbabwe public library crumbles as MPs feast on public...

M&G PREMIUM

Officials at the library say they are racing against time to save the architectural marvel from collapsing into rubble
Marko Phiri
Top Six

Brazil stocks fall on Lula’s first day, led by Petrobras

A day after the veteran leftist took office for a four-year term, succeeding far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, the Sao Paulo stock exchange's Ibovespa index was down 3.25% in afternoon trading
Agence France presse
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×