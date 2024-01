Public hearings in South Africa's genocide case against Israel began on Thursday at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands on January 11, 2024. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get Your Free Account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Explore our subscription offers

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) holds public hearings in the case South Africa v. Israel. Lawyers representing Israel at the International Court of Justice will table their arguments in day 2 of the proceedings.