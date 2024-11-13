Trump says Musk, Ramaswamy will lead ‘Department of Government Efficiency’

Elon Musk speaks before former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

United States president-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced via social media the appointment of tech billionaire and backer Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a yet to be created “Department of Government Efficiency” (DGE).

The move is part of Trump’s plan to overhaul federal bureaucracy, aiming to slash regulations, cut wasteful spending, and restructure federal agencies in what he calls a “Save America” initiative.

In a statement from his transition team, Trump praised Musk and Ramaswamy as “two wonderful Americans” chosen to spearhead efforts to streamline government operations.

The DGE, shortened to “Doge” by Trump, is positioned as a radical solution to address what the president-elect views as rampant inefficiency and waste in government.

“This will send shockwaves through the system,” Musk is quoted as saying in the statement. He added that the department’s mission includes targeting those “involved in government waste, which is a lot of people”.

The DGE aims to be, in Trump’s words, “potentially, ‘The Manhattan Project’ of our time,” emphasising the scope of the restructuring effort.

The plan involves Musk and Ramaswamy working closely with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to instigate large-scale structural reforms. Trump’s vision includes leveraging private-sector expertise to foster what he calls “an entrepreneurial approach to government”.

The initiative comes as part of a broader commitment from Trump to reduce the federal government’s annual $6.5 trillion expenditure.

According to Trump’s statement, the DGE’s work is set to conclude by July 4, 2026, aligning with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Trump described this goal as a “gift” to the American people, aimed at creating a leaner, more efficient government that is directly accountable to the public.

The president-elect also announced via X that former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee would be made the US ambassador to Israel. Trump said Huckabee “loves Israel, the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work about tirelessly to bring about peace in the Middle East!”

Other selections include Fox news co-host Pete Hegseth as secretary of defence, former National Intelligence director John Ratcliffe as CIA director, and GOP lawyer William McGinley as White House Counsel.